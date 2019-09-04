PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near multi-year peak as U.S. yields slip

Shutterstock photo





* Silver scales three-year peak

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings at highest since November 2016

* Benchmark 10-year yields hit lowest since July 2016 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold on Wednesday steadied near itshighest in over six years as focus returned to economic woeswith 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slumping to a three-year low,while a slight improvement in risk sentiment slowed bullion'sadvance.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.03% to $1,546.25 per ounce at 11:00am EDT (1500 GMT), still near last week's $1,554.56, its highestsince April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 remained unchanged at $1,555.70.

"Gold can move a bit higher, a big driving macro force isthe decline in global yields, which seems to be spreading. Whenyou have gold, at least you can get your money back if priceschange. If you buy sovereign bonds, you won't get your moneyback," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as the benchmark 10-year yield hitits lowest since July 2016, after U.S. manufacturing data showedthe first contraction since 2016 on worries about a weakeningglobal economy and U.S.-China trade tensions. US/

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday that hewould be "tougher" on Beijing in a second term as president iftalks dragged on. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

However, global stock markets gained after a parliamentaryvote raised chances of another delay to Brexit while a politicalgridlock in Italy seemed to have eased. MKTS/GLOBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2FD

Investors also kept a close watch on developments in HongKong, after the region's leader Carrie Lam withdrew acontroversial extradition bill that had triggered months ofviolent protests in the Asian financial hub. However, somelawmakers said it still remains uncertain if this action wouldhelp end the protests. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

Meanwhile, traders fully priced in a 25 basis point interestrate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later this month,according to CME's FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar. The dollar .DXY fell against a basket of currencies. USD/

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to890.04 tonnes on Tuesday, their highest since November 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KN

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $19.31 per ounce, afterhitting $19.57 earlier, its highest since September 2016.

"It (silver) has climbed further to a three-year high of$19.6 per troy ounce this morning, bringing the psychologicallyimportant $20 mark into reach. Silver is continuing tooutperform gold - the gold/silver ratio has dropped below 80 forthe first time in over a year," Commerzbank analysts wrote in anote.

Elsewhere, spot platinum XPT= gained 2.3% to $980.00 perounce after jumping 3% at $986 earlier in the session, it'shighest since February 2018. Palladium XPD= was up 0.7% at$1,553.25. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 5072; Reuters Messaging: ReutersMessaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics