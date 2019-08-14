PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near $1,500 on global growth fears; trade thaw caps gains

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings slipped 1.3% on Tuesday

* Traders see 86% chance of 25 bps rate cut by Fed inSeptember

* China July industrial output growth weakest in 17 years (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near the key $1,500 levelon Wednesday, finding support after economic data raised fearsof a global recession.

The precious metal, seen as a safe haven during times ofeconomic turmoil, fell as much as 2% on Tuesday on signs of athaw in the U.S.-China trade spat. Selling, however, eased onWednesday after weak economic data from Germany and China.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,500.95 per ounce, as of1001 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% at $1,512.20.

Bullion fell as much as 2% from more than six-year highs of $1,534.31 on Tuesday after Washington decided to delay 10%tariffs on certain Chinese products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

"Gold is basically treading water following the knock downyesterday. The bullish drivers have not gone away but thequestion being asked now is whether we have reached a time whereconsolidation might be in order," said Saxo Bank analyst OleHansen.

"Gold's biggest short-term challenge is its ability tocontinue to satisfy a very crowded long position."

A slew of data out of the European Union and China revivedfears of global recession, tempering a rally for equities thathad been driven by the positive news on the trade front. MKTS/GLOB

"The downside move in gold was well supported as thereremains a high level of uncertainty surrounding trade relationsbetween the U.S. and China, in addition to on-going geopoliticalconcerns and slowing global growth," MKS PAMP said in a note.

Investors also kept a close eye on the U.S. Treasury yieldcurve, which is close to inverting for the first time since 2007- a recession warning. US/

On the technical front, "the area of $1,530 has temporarilyarrested the gold rally, proving to be a first resistance levelin the way of bullion," ActivTrades Chief Analyst Carlo AlbertoDe Casa said in a note.

"The price is now playing near the $1,500 level, with a maintrend that still appears positive as investors are betting ongold after the new dovish moves of many central banks."

Investors now await the Federal Reserve's annual symposiumnext week for clues on the future trajectory of interest rates.Traders see a 86% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by theU.S. central bank next month. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , fell 1.3% to 836.66tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 0.5% to $17.04 per ounce,after hitting its highest since January 2018 in previoussession.

Platinum XPT= slipped 0.7% to $846.28 an ounce, while palladium XPD= also dipped 0.7% to $1,445.11 an ounce. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing bySusan Fenton) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

