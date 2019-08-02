PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, eyes weekly gain as dollar eases on U.S. data

Shutterstock photo





* Palladium falls more than 2%

* Platinum, silver set for first weekly decline in fourweeks (Updates prices)

By Diptendu Lahiri

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday in seesaw trade asthe dollar retreated on lackluster U.S. jobs data, puttingbullion on course to notch its best week in six weeks followinga surge of more than 2% in the previous session as U.S.-Chinatrade relations soured further.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,445.51 per ounce at 12:26p.m. EDT (1626 GMT), retracing earlier declines of about 1%. Theyellow metal is up nearly 2% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 1.8% to $1,458.

Gold has been supported by a "big push by global majorcentral banks to lower interest rates in light of deterioratingmacro conditions," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

"The one thing restraining gold a little was the strength inthe dollar, but with the dollar weaker today, it seems to haveopened up some running room for gold on the upside."

Bullion rose more than 2% on Thursday after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said he would slap an extra 10% tariff on $300billion worth of Chinese imports and would raise it further iftrade talks do not progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1S4

"(It's) a bit of a psychological move. Prices have beenaround these levels ($1,440-$1,450/oz) a few times now, and ithas difficulty to push higher, which makes investors a bit morenervous," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.

Data pointing to slow job growth in July, coupled with anescalation in trade tensions, could give the U.S. FederalReserve fresh ammunition to cut interest rates again next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

"The trend in gold is up," said Bob Haberkorn, senior marketstrategist at RJO Futures.

Lower interest rates tend to boost gold as it reduces theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and also weighson the dollar.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,449 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a rise into the $1,461-$1,474 perounce range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Elsewhere, palladium XPD= fell 0.3 % to $1,420.24 perounce, after breaking below the $1,400 level for the first timesince mid-June to its lowest level in more than seven weeks at$1,378.50.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.3% to $851.02 per ounce, whilesilver XAG= fell 0.3% to $16.28 per ounce.

"The scenario is slightly more complicated for silver, asthe component of the demand for this metal coming from theindustrial sector is much higher than gold and the trade warcould have a more significant impact," Carlo Alberto De Casa,chief analyst, ActivTrades, said in a client note.

Both silver and platinum appeared set for their first weeklydecline in four weeks.

