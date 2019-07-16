PRECIOUS-Gold steadies before U.S. retail sales numbers

Shutterstock photo





July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday asinvestors awaited retail sales data from the United States laterin the session for cues on the health of the world's largesteconomy.

Spot gold XAU= inched up 0.1% to $1,414.92 per ounce by1015 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,416.60.

"Gold fell over the last three weeks and has been in aconsolidation phase," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlamsaid, adding U.S. retail sales data would offer an importanteconomic pointer.

"After the U.S. jobs report earlier we've seen a return tobig-news-is-bad-news scenario whereby a strong piece of data,which could discourage the Fed from cutting interest rates, ishaving big implications on the market," he said.

The data is due before major central bank decisions. TheEuropean Central Bank issues a rate decision on July 25, whilethe U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates shortly afterthat. MKTS/GLOB

"Gold has not broken $1,400 and the fact that it is holdingon to these (levels) suggests there is some substance to themove," Erlam said.

In the ongoing U.S.-Chinese trade row, U.S. President DonaldTrump said slowing economic growth in the world's second largesteconomy showed U.S. tariffs were having "a major effect" andWashington could add pressure.

Chinese data released on Monday showed growth slowed to 6.2%in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years,raising expectations that Beijing will roll out more supportmeasures in coming months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would hold further tradetalks with their Chinese counterparts by phone this week, partof efforts to end the spat that has weighed on markets.

Spot gold was holding in a narrow range of $1,404-$1,421,and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H0VW

"We are relatively neutral on gold at this stage, since weare not seeing much movement in other markets that couldpotentially impact it, namely, a clear direction for the dollarand U.S. Treasury yields," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meirsaid.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.1% to$15.40 per ounce, after touching $15.46 in the session, itshighest since June 25.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.5% at $843.39, while palladium XPD= dipped 0.7% to $1,552.86.

