PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as stocks surge; growth risks, bets on rate cuts lend support

* S&P 500 opens at record high

* Gold hits $1,435.99/oz, highest since June 25

* Palladium hits more than 3-month peak

July 3 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday, paring gainsfrom earlier in the session as a rally in equities took someshine off the non-yielding metal, while global growth concernsand bets for dovish monetary policy kept bullion supported.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,418.87 per ounce, as of10:51 a.m. EDT (1451 GMT), having earlier hit its highest levelsince June 25, at $1,435.99.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 1% to $1,422.

Stemming gold's upward momentum, the S&P 500 .SPX indexhit a record high at the open as benchmark bond yields tumbledon fears of a global recession and expectations of interest ratecuts by central banks. .N

The metal reversed course briefly after the U.S. marketsopened, but later steadied.

"Gold has had quite a strong performance in the last twodays and this fall is just an ebb in the flow," said DanielGhali, commodity strategist at TD Securities

The case for gold, which hit a six-year high last week at$1,438.63 driven by a dovish outlook from major central banksand an escalation of tensions between the United States andIran, is still positive, analysts said.

European Union leaders' nomination of IMF chief ChristineLagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of theEuropean Central Bankurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431D3 reinforced expectations ofmonetary policy easing in the bloc.

"German 10-year Bund yields were at record lows and the U.S. benchmark yields are also falling on government monetarypolicy, giving the equity markets a boost and taking awayinvestor interest from gold," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analystat Kitco.com.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced two nominees to fill vacant posts on the Federal Reserve Board.Trump says he wants lower rates to better compete with China andhas accused Jerome Powell, whom he appointed to lead the centralbank in early 2018, of doing a "bad job." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431JX

The yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes hovered abovetheir lowest level since November 2016 afterweaker-than-forecast U.S. private jobs data in June.

A number of government yields around the world were alsopressured after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney flaggeduncertainties over Brexit and trade conflicts that promptedspeculation the central bank may lower interest rates.

On the technical front, gold will find support at Tuesday'sclose, around $1,418, and could find resistance around $1,440,TD Securities' Ghali added.

Meanwhile, holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD have gainedmore than 5% over the past one month. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= was also steady at $15.31 per ounce. The metalis unlikely to follow gold's upward trajectory, analystssaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2435G6

