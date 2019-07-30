PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors await cues on future Fed rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday, aheadof the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, as investorsawaited more information on outlook for rate cuts by the U.S.central bank.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,425.41 per ounce as of10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 wereup 0.4% to $1,425.30.

"The market is anticipating a cut at the Federal Open MarketCommittee (FOMC) meeting tomorrow, but what is up in the air isthe extent of that. If Fed Chair Jerome Powell comes out a moredovish-than-expected, gold might hit a multi-year high," saidDaniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Market participants expect the U.S. central bank to cut itsbenchmark interest rate for first time since the financialcrisis more than a decade ago. Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 81% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut.

The Federal Reserves is scheduled to announce its monetarypolicy decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday as well asissue a statement.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

"Liquidity is still thin as traders seem to be holding backbefore the Fed gives its views on monetary policy," saidBenjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that a firmdollar was putting pressure on gold prices.

The dollar .DXY held close to a two-month peak against keyrivals, making greenback-denominated assets such as goldcostlier for investors holding other currencies. USD/

On the technical front, "Gold is holding a narrow rangeahead of the FOMC meeting results with support standing at justbelow $1,420 per ounce and more importantly at $1,410," INTLFCStone analyst Rhona O'Connell said in a note.

Meanwhile, investors will also keep a close eye onU.S.-China trade talks in Shanghai this week.

Officials from both the countries restarted negotiations,after talks stalled in May, in a bid to end a year longtit-for-tat tariffs war. Expectations of a breakthrough are low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08Ourn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

Reflecting investors' appetite for bullion, holdings in theworld's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR GoldTrust GLD , rose 0.8% to 824.89 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU have risen for second straightmonth, gaining nearly 4% so far in July.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= was steady at$16.46, while platinum XPT= slipped 0.6% to $874.06.

