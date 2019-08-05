PRECIOUS-Gold soars 2% as trade worries trigger flight to safety

Shutterstock photo





* Chinese yuan falls below 7 per dollar to 11-year low

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold surged 2% on Monday to its highestlevel in more than six years as a worsening U.S.-China tradeconflict prompted investors to dump riskier assets for safehavens, with a weaker dollar lending further fuel for bullion'srun.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1.4% at $1,460.60 per ounce as of11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), after hitting its highest level sinceMay 2013 at $1,469.60. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 1.1% to$1,473.

In the latest flare-up in a long-drawn trade spat, China onFriday said it would fight against a decision by U.S. PresidentDonald Trump to slap an additional 10% tariff on $300 billionworth of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

"What is driving gold is fear of these tariffs and the fearof China retaliating," said Michael Matousek, head trader atU.S. Global Investors, adding that a host of uncertaintiessurrounding the global economy, an environment of negative bondyields and an ongoing currency war were making the case forgold.

"Gold is in a bull market and is going to trend higher. Thisis just a start of another wave going up. I would not besurprised to see gold hit the $1,500 level by November-Decemberand keep it sustained there."

Trump's tariffs on China may force the U.S. Federal Reserveto cut interest rates more than it had hoped was necessary toprotect the economy from trade-related risks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1EP

"All this volatility, growth fears, persistent weakness ineconomic data will be good enough for a risk-off environment,"said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar .DXY slipped to near a two-week low against keyrivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding othercurrencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan. Trade worriesalso drove a selloff in global stock markets. USD/MKTS/GLOB

China let its yuan CNY=CFXS weaken below theseven-per-dollar level on Monday, an 11-year low, while theoffshore yuan CNH=EBS fell to its weakest since internationaltrading of the Chinese currency began.

"This might encourage some more gold buying in China as aweaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides youexposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for theChinese," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would raise the marginrequirement on its AU(T+N2) gold contract XAUTN2=SGEX . Thetrading limit on the contract would also be raised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512GY

In India, domestic prices soared to a record, dampeningdemand for the metal in the world's second-biggest gold consumerafter China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512TQ

Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , rose to 830.76tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 1.3% to $16.42 per ounce.Platinum XPT= climbed 1.2% to $852.60 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= gained 1.2% to $1,423.13 per ounce.

