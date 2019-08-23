PRECIOUS-Gold soars 2% after Powell speech, Trump tweets

Shutterstock photo





* Gold setting up for 4th straight week of gains

* Powell says Fed will "act as appropriate"

* Trump orders U.S. companies to look at closing Chinaoperations

* Palladium on track for third weekly gain

* Dollar, stock markets slide (Updates prices, adds details and comments)

By Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold surged 2% on Friday as investorsinterpreted U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech asleaning towards a dovish monetary policy stance and PresidentDonald Trump's latest comments exacerbated trade tensions withChina.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.9% at $1,527.20 an ounce by 12:01 pmEDT (1601 GMT), shaking off slight headwinds ahead of the FedChair's speech.

Prices earlier rose to $1,528.50, the highest since Aug. 13,when it had scaled a six-year peak of $1,534.31.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 1.9% to $1,536.90.

"The fact that he (Powell) said that they (the Fed) will actappropriately to sustain expansion is pretty bullish for gold.The two primary tools they have are quantitative easing (QE) orlower rates - both those tools will cause gold to go higher,"said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"The move this morning is just more people buying goldsimply with the expectations that interest rates will be lowerby year-end."

Powell said the U.S. economy is in a "favourable place," butgave few clues about interest rate cuts at its next meeting.However, he listed a series of economic and geopolitical risksthe Fed is monitoring, noting these were linked to the tradespat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02K

"We shouldn't be surprised if we see the Fed deliver a fullpercentage point in rate cuts over the next 12 months and a newQE program as we may only need a couple of the following macroevents to blow up: trade uncertainties, weakness in China andGermany, Brexit, Hong Kong, and the dissolution of the Italiangovernment," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, saidin a note.

Powell's speech prompted a backlash from Trump on Twitter,asking whether the Fed Chair was a greater "enemy" than China'sleader Xi Jinping.

Trump also ratcheted up the rhetoric on China, ordering U.S.companies to look at ways to close operations in the country,which sent equities tumbling and drove further inflows intosafe-haven gold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0XP.NUS/

This came after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs againstabout $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

"This means there is no resolution, the escalationcontinues. Investors are selling the risk and buying gold," saidSP Angel analyst Sergey Raevskiy.

Gold has risen nearly 8% so far this month and about 19%this year, and was set for a fourth straight week of gains.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 2.4% to $17.41 an ounce,while platinum XPT= was unchanged at $857.28.

Palladium XPD= fell 1.8% to $1,460.83 an ounce, but theauto catalyst metal remained on track for a third straightweekly gain of about 0.8%.

