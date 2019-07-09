PRECIOUS-Gold slips to one-week low on dollar rally, focus on Fed

Shutterstock photo





July 9 (Reuters) - Gold eased to a one-week low on Tuesday,consolidating below $1,400 as the dollar rallied on expectationsof a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of testimony fromthe chairman of the central bank.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.5% lower at $1,387.80 per ounce at1026 GMT, having earlier touched $1,386.11, its lowest sinceJuly 2.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery shed 0.7% to$1,389.50.

"The (gold) market is clearly erring on the side of caution.We have the dollar having moved higher and with that, gold isstruggling a bit," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, notingthat bullion was managing to hold above key support around$1,380.

"The real question is how dovish will Powell be in hisexpression of the U.S. economy."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimony beforeCongress starts on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

The dollar hit a three-week high against a basket of currencies .DXY , with expectations of a 50-basis-pointinterest rate cut by the Fed this month falling to 5.9% from 25%last week. USD/FEDWATCH

However, chances of a 25-basis-point cut were at 98%.

Investors also think there is a higher chance the centralbank will not cut rates in September.

Adding to the reduced expectations for a larger cut, U.S.consumers in June lifted their inflation expectations for thefirst time in three months, New York Fed data showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490LM

Higher interest rates boost the dollar, makingdollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using othercurrencies and reducing investor interest in non-yieldingbullion.

On the technical front, gold is now is now consolidatingaround $1,400, plus or minus $20 per ounce, said Samson Li, aHong Kong-based precious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 2, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission said on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A0H8

"The biggest risk in the market is the success gold has hadin attracting new buyers over the past one month. Any change inthe short term outlook could have a negative impact on pricesbecause longs need to be reduced," Saxo Bank's Hansen said.

Meanwhile, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)traded 227.6 million ounces of gold worth around $300 billionduring the week to June 23, the biggest weekly total since databegan in November. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2494B1

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 795.80 tonnes onMonday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.2% to$14.99 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= was down 0.9% at $1,547.50, and platinum XPT= fell 0.8% to $807.28. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by KirstenDonovan) ((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6382 / 1298(If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 ); Reuters Messaging:arpan.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

