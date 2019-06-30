Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-week low as U.S.-China trade optimism lifts risk sentiment

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday,their lowest in a week, as hopes of a trade deal between theUnited States and China improved risk appetite, while a strongerdollar further weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 1.1% to $1,398.50 anounce.

* The United States and China agreed on Saturday to restarttrade talks after President Donald Trump offered concessionsincluding no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on techcompany HuaweiHWT.UL in order to reduce tensions with Beijing

* Also, China agreed to make unspecified new purchases ofU.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

* China and the United States will face a long road beforethey can reach a deal to end their bitter trade war, with morefights ahead likely, Chinese state media said after the twocountries' presidents held ice-breaking talks in Japan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400F6

* Trump had threatened to slap new levies on roughly $300billion of additional Chinese goods, including popular consumerproducts, if the meeting in Japan proved unsuccessful.

* Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as athaw in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute tempered risks to the globaleconomy, leading investors to pare wagers on aggressive policyeasing by the major central banks. MKTS/GLOB

* Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY gained 0.2% againstbasket of major currencies. USD

* Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullishstance in COMEX gold in the week to June 25, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00VRA8

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.22% to 794.04tonnes on Friday from 795.80 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0030 Japan Nikkei Mfg PMI June

* 0800 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Final PMI June

* 0830 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI June

* 0900 Euro Zone Unemployment Rate May

* 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final June

* 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing byUttaresh.V) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar