PRECIOUS-Gold slips on strong dollar but weak U.S. data caps losses

July 23 (Reuters) - Gold inched down on Tuesday to itslowest level in a week as a robust dollar offset weak U.S.economic data, and investors awaited clearer signals on theFederal Reserve's trajectory for interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,420.45 per ounce as of13:47 p.m EDT (1747 GMT), having touched its lowest since July17 at $1,413.80 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.4% lower at $1,421.70.

Gold briefly pared losses following weaker-than-expectedU.S. home sales and monthly manufacturing data from the RichmondFed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00ZZ1Xurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N22J009

"The Richmond print raised a few eyebrows, though it'sreally not that important of a figure, but seemed to havetriggered some buying," said Tai Wong, head of base and preciousmetals derivatives trading at BMO.

"Gold is likely to stay within the $1,415-35 range with themarket getting all bulled up above $1,430 and hand-wringingbelow $1,420."

The dollar rose to its highest in more than a month .DXY ,supported by a deal to extend the U.S. government's debt limit,making greenback denominated assets such as gold costlier forinvestors holding other currencies. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

"You've seen a sharp upward move over the past weeks ingold. The momentum seems to have been lost and some short-terminvestors have looked to take those healthy profits ahead of theU.S. Federal Reserve decision next week," said Capital Economicsanalyst Ross Strachan.

Investors are eyeing the Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting atwhich it is expected to cut its overnight benchmark lendingrate. The European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to signaleasier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday.

The repricing among investors in favor of a 25-basis-pointFed rate cut instead of a 50-point cut is constraining gold,said Ryan McKay, a commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.5% to$16.42 an ounce.

"Silver has authenticated gold's rally. ... What this hasdone is put the gold-silver ratio down to a level which youmight not ordinarily expect, just below 87," said Ross Norman,chief executive of bullion dealer Sharps Pixley.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York'sSPDRGold Trust, rose 0.6% on Monday from Friday, while the largestsilver-backed ETF, the iShares Silver TrustSLV , rose 2.6%during the same period.

Holdings in the silver ETF have risen about 10% so far thismonth. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, palladium XPD= dipped 0.5% to $1,521.01 anounce, while platinum XPT= rose 1.3% to $855.25 an ounce. (Editing by Richard Chang)

