PRECIOUS-Gold slips, investors await clarity on Fed policy

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Thursday asinvestors locked in profits, with the focus shifting to Friday'sspeech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at theJackson Hole meeting for clarity on the direction of monetarypolicy.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,494.09 an ounce by 1212GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.8% to $1,503 anounce.

"The markets are waiting for Jackson Hole. After pricesfailed to stay above the important $1,500 mark, it's notsurprising that investors are taking the chips off the table,"Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said, adding that demand forthe metal would remain strong overall.

"Geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and above all,developments in financial markets ... will support gold.Interest rates worldwide keep falling and in this environment,gold emerges as a solid investment," Weinberg added.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting showed policymakers weredivided over whether to cut interest rates but united in wantingto signal they were set on more cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

The immediate focus shifts to Powell's speech for furtherclues on interest rate cuts, especially after an inversion inthe Treasury yield curve highlighted the risk that the U.S.economy may fall into recession. US/

Fed funds futures 0#FF: are fully pricing a quarter-pointcut in rates next month and more than 100 basis points of easingby the end of next year. FEDWATCH

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

FISCAL STIMULUS

Traders are also looking to the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

Meanwhile, hopes for further U.S. fiscal stimulus took aknock when President Donald Trump reversed course and said hewas not looking at cutting payroll taxes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0V9

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.8% to 851.91 tonnes onWednesday. GOL/ETF

Palladium XPD= eased 0.2% to $1,468.21 an ounce afternearing $1,500 mark in the previous session.

"We expect palladium to climb to $1,530 in the near term.Although slower global growth and risk aversion act asheadwinds, palladium remains supported by fundamentals," UBSanalysts said in a note.

"Rising palladium loadings as emissions regulations tightenoffset weakness in global car sales, suggesting continued growthin demand. Given constrained supplies, this implies that marketdeficits are likely to persist."

Palladium outshone gold for the first time in 16 yearstowards the end of 2018, but gold regained its edge over theautocatalyst metal on Aug. 1, driven by an escalation in thetrade war and heightened fears over a global downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N1YA2EXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W124

Silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $17.03 per ounce, while platinum XPT= edged 0.2% higher to $854.54. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in BengaluruEditing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

