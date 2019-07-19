PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 6-year top on profit-taking, still up for the week

Shutterstock photo





By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold fell about 1% on Friday as thedollar firmed and investors took profits after prices brieflysurpassed $1,450 to hit a six-year peak on dovish signals fromthe U.S. Federal Reserve and is still on course for a secondweek of gains.

Spot gold XAU= was down about 1% at $1,432.16 at 10:30a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), having touched its highest since early May2013 at $1,452.60.

Prices have risen about 3% in the last two days and by about1.2% so far this week, on increased expectations for an interestrate hike by the Fed at its month-end meeting.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 advanced by 0.3% to $1,432.90.

"Speculators and traders are taking some profits off thetable after the good gains we had in the past two days. Also,there is always a little bit of pressure on gold when the dollaris up," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. GlobalInvestors.

The dollar .DXY was 0.3% stronger against a basket ofcurrencies, recovering from a sharp fall triggered by dovishcomments from Fed policymakers.

At a conference on Thursday, New York Fed President JohnWilliams said policymakers could not wait for economic disasterto hit before adding stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

In an interview, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida saidpolicymakers might need to act early to stimulate the U.S.economy as an insurance policy against rising risks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS0N1YO050

Lower interest rates tend to boost gold as it reduces theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and also weighson the dollar.

"Gold is still looking good. The interest rates and dollarenvironment, uncertainties over the U.S.-China trade war and nowthe geopolitical situation being the icing on the cake; all ofthis has created a very supportive environment for gold," saidMitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.

The United States said its navy had destroyed an Iraniandrone in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran said all its droneshad returned to base safely and there was no sign of majorescalation in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K1ZE

Gold is a preferred asset during times of political oreconomic uncertainty.

"With any (geo-political) tensions, we generally have incremental buying for gold. But in today's price action that isnot happening or rather, it is being overpowered (by profittaking)," Matousek added.

Platinum XPT= was steady at $849.20 per ounce, afterhitting a two-month high, while palladium XPD= fell 1.2% to$1,507.68.

Silver XAG= slipped 0.7% to $16.23, after surging to itshighest level in a year, but was on track for its best weeksince July 2016, having gained nearly 7%. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan; additional reporting byArpan Varghese in BengaluruEditing by Susan Thomas) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))