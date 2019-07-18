PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week high on profit booking, rise in Treasury yields

Shutterstock photo





By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday asTreasury yields rose and as investors booked profits after themetal scaled a two-week high in the previous session onexpectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. FederalReserve.

Spot gold XAU= slipped by 0.2% to $1,423.32 an ounce as of10:54 a.m. EDt (1454 GMT).

Prices had jumped about 1.5% in the previous session as thedollar .DXY slipped after weaker-than-expected U.S. housingdata and extended gains early on Thursday to hit $1,428.40, itshighest since July 3. USD/

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.1% higher to $1,424.60 anounce.

"The anticipation of a rate cut has really driven a lot ofthe momentum we've seen lately and we see a level of profittaking now," said Jeffrey Sica, founder, president and chiefinvestment officer of SICA Wealth Management LLC.

"We are going to hold steady at $1,400 range. ... If wedon't get the rate cut, gold is going to head back into $1,300."

Increased bets on a Fed rate cut have kept gold wellsupported above $1,400 and overall momentum is positive,analysts said.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 65% chance ofa 25-basis-point cut this month and a 35% likelihood of a50-basis-point-cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. US/

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after aPhiladelphia manufacturing index rebounded strongly in July,adding to recent data that shows an improving U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J0H1

Investors are also focusing on developments in Sino-U.S.trade talks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.and Chinese officials will have a phone call later on Thursdaythat could pave the way for further in-person trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219018

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.7% to$16.09 per ounce, surpassing the $16 mark for the first timesince February, extending gains for a fifth straight session.

The metal touched its highest since Feb. 20 at $16.17earlier in the session, while it posted its biggest one-daypercentage gain in more than five months on Wednesday.

"Silver is basically playing catchup with gold, after themetals had decoupled earlier in the year with silver held backby growth concerns. The gap between the two metals got (to be)too much, and now we are seeing mean reversion in thegold/silver ratio," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst withForex.com.

Spot platinum XPT= was up 0.3% at $845.46, after touchinga two-month peak of $852.32. Palladium XPD= fell 1.4% to$1,516.19 per ounce, after slipping to its lowest level in morethan three weeks at $1,508.50 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Karthika SureshNamboothiri in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)