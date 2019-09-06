PRECIOUS-Gold slips as upbeat U.S. data dents safe-haven demand

Shutterstock photo





Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices remained under pressure onFriday, following a 2% drop in the previous session, as robustU.S. data encouraged a return to riskier assets and hit demandfor safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,514.90 per ounce as of0419 GMT. Prices fell to $1,509.03 on Thursday, their lowestsince Aug. 23, following upbeat private payrolls and servicesindustry data from the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14Burn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N24I001

The declines put gold on pace for its second straight weekof losses. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slid 0.1% to $1,524 perounce.

"Thursday's data was positive, causing gold prices toreduce. We now expect a lot of volatility in the gold markets,"said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Centralin Singapore.

Traders now await the monthly U.S. payrolls report due at1230 GMT for the next snapshot on the labour market'shealth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q4C8

Risk appetite was also whetted by news that the UnitedStates and China had agreed to hold high-level talks early inOctober that fuelled optimism for substantial progress inde-escalating the long, bitter trade conflict between thetwo. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

Gold has jumped about 18% this year as the bruising tradewar has sparked fears of a global economic slowdown andencouraged interest rate cuts by major central banks around theworld.

"Gold is still seen as a safe haven asset. A correction isbound to happen." GoldSilver Central's Lan said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.MIAPJ0000PUS added 0.2%, putting it on track for a 2% weeklygain - which would make it the best week since mid-June.

Spot gold may test support at $1,496 per ounce, a breakbelow which could cause a further fall to $1,453, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X0TR

Other precious metals dipped along with gold, with silverdown 0.7% at $18.50 per ounce, after slumping 4.8% in theprevious session to $18.48.

The metal, which on Wednesday hit its highest sinceSeptember 2016, remained on track to end the week higher

Palladium XPD= fell 0.8% to $1,546.85, dropping afterthree straight days of gains, while Platinum XPT= declined1.6% to $943.02.