PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rising bond yields, dollar dent safe havens

* Investors await ECB policy meeting on Thursday

* Gold could breach $2,000/oz in the next year or two -Citi

* Silver pops back up above $18 (Updates prices, adds details and comments)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest innearly a month on Tuesday, as rising bond yields and the dollardented the allure of safe haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,494.97 per ounce as of11:05 am EDT (1505 GMT), having earlier hit its lowest levelsince Aug. 13, at $1,486. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.5%to $1,503.30 per ounce.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed to multi-week peaks, trackingGerman bonds, as hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions andexpectations of fiscal stimulus measures by global central banksbuoyed risk sentiment. US/

"We're seeing safe haven liquidation in the market, there isno reason for safe haven at the moment. Although equities arepulling back today, they are showing some residual strength,"said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJOFutures.

Bullion prices have shed more than 4%, or over $60, in lessthan a week, mainly hurt by a broad uptick in equity markets. MKTS/GLOB

Considering the large number of net long positions in gold,"all those people who jumped into this party late are startingto liquidate their positions right now. We're (also) seeingyields are up a bit," Streible added.

Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX goldand silver contracts in the week to Sept. 3, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission said on Friday. CFTC/

Investors are now awaiting Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which is widely expected to deliver a cut to interestrates. The U.S. Federal Reserve too is expected to cut ratesnext week as policymakers race to battle risks of a globaldownturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V39I

However, analysts said gold's overall positive trajectorywas still intact.

"We now expect gold prices to trade stronger for longer,possibly breaching $2,000/oz and posting new cyclical highs atsome point in the next year or two," Citi bank analysts wrote ina note.

Elsewhere, platinum XPT= dropped 1.2% to $935 per ounce,after nearing the $1,000 mark last week.

"Platinum has rallied the past two weeks as investors lookedfor 'cheaper' haven assets. While consolidation is likely in thenear term, we remain bullish platinum over the next 12 months,"Citi said.

Silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $18.04 per ounce, while palladium XPD= rose 0.9% to $1,557.12.