PRECIOUS-Gold slips as positive Sino-U.S. trade vibes lift equities

* Platinum rises as much as 3.9% to more than one-year high

* SPDR Gold holdings up 6.6% so far in August

* U.S. Fed, ECB expected to cut rates next month

By Asha Sistla

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday as the dollar roseand stock markets gained confidence with the latest positivedevelopment in the U.S.-China trade deal, but concerns overdecelerating global economy kept prices hemmed near a multiyearpeak.

Silver eased alongside gold after hitting its highest inmore than two years.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.8% to $1,526.62 per ounce at 1:49p.m. EDT (1749 GMT), hovering near its highest level since April2013 at $1,554.56 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled down 0.8% at $1,536.90 anounce.

"There is more optimism on the trade talks and that seems tohave some people lightening up on gold," said Michael Matousek,head trader at U.S. Global Investors. "Gold has been up for thepast few months, and it's not like it is breaking down. Youstill want to buy pull-backs on gold."

Gold prices have gained about 8% so far this month, whichcould be its best month since June 2016 as fragile sentimentover the global economy boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

"A lot of traders out there feel that even though China cameback and said that they want to talk calmly, nothing has reallychanged ... (Even) with the markets rallying, gold has beenpretty much flat," Matousek added.

Wall Street gained after China's commerce ministry indicatedthat Beijing was hopeful of a resolution to the long-standingtrade dispute with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K.N

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields moved off recent lows andthe dollar .DXY rose 0.3%, making gold less attractive forholders of other currencies. US/USD/

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank arewidely expected to cut rates next month. Many investors believethe Bank of Japan could follow suit. MKTS/GLOB

With the current economic weakness, "global central bankswill be accommodative and that is supportive for gold," saidJeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, have increased by 6.6% thismonth. GOL/ETF

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.8% to $18.19 per ounce, aftermatching a high last seen in April 2017 of $18.65.

"Silver had lagged in performance for a long time and nowit's joining the ranks of safe-haven investments. It'sbenefiting from that, and you see platinum doing the samething," said Klearman.

Platinum XPT= rose 1.4% to $912.62 per ounce afterclimbing as much as 3.9% to its highest since April 2018 at$935.12, while palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,472.71 perounce. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by LisaShumaker)

