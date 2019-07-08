Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as fading expectations of sharp rate cut lift dollar

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollarheld near multi-week highs after investors reduced bets on anaggressive U.S. interest rate cut this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.4% to $1,395.10 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was hovering near a three-weekhigh on Tuesday after investors rolled back expectations for asharp U.S. rate cut at the end of July. USD/

* Money market futures 0#FF: are still fully pricing in a25 basis point cut at the Federal Reserve's next policy meetingon July 30-31, but have almost priced out a larger 50 basispoint reduction.

* Fed chief Jerome Powell's comments in two-day testimony toCongress beginning on Wednesday will be closely watched todetermine whether traders will continue to pare bets for deepinterest rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

* Asian stocks struggled to make a rebound on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 795.80tonnes on Monday from 796.97 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 2, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday in a report delayedbecause of the U.S. Independence Day holiday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00XC2F

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1245 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellgives opening remarks via satellite before the "Stress Testing:a Discussion and Review" conference hosted by the FederalReserve Bank of Boston in Boston

* 1400 US JOLTS Job Openings May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by JosephRadford) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar