PRECIOUS-Gold slips as fading expectations of sharp rate cut lift dollar

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollarheld near multi-week highs after investors reduced bets on anaggressive U.S. interest rate cut this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.4% to $1,395.10 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was hovering near a three-weekhigh on Tuesday after investors rolled back expectations for asharp U.S. rate cut at the end of July. USD/

* Money market futures 0#FF: are still fully pricing in a25 basis point cut at the Federal Reserve's next policy meetingon July 30-31, but have almost priced out a larger 50 basispoint reduction.

* Fed chief Jerome Powell's comments in two-day testimony toCongress beginning on Wednesday will be closely watched todetermine whether traders will continue to pare bets for deepinterest rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

* Asian stocks struggled to make a rebound on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 795.80tonnes on Monday from 796.97 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 2, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday in a report delayedbecause of the U.S. Independence Day holiday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00XC2F

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1245 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellgives opening remarks via satellite before the "Stress Testing:a Discussion and Review" conference hosted by the FederalReserve Bank of Boston in Boston

