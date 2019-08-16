PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities gain, but set for 3rd weekly rise

Shutterstock photo





* Speculation grows of aggressive central bank easing

* Silver set for second week of gains

* Gold may fall into $1,483-$1,503/oz range - techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Friday as investorslocked in profits after a strong run and equities recoveredslightly, but worries about a global recession and lack ofclarity on the U.S.-China trade war kept bullion on track for athird straight weekly gain.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at $1,509.43 per ounce as of0938 GMT, but is up 0.8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.8% to $1,519.40.

"It looks like a temporary retracement," said SP Angelanalyst John Meyer.

"There are many investors who fear the next global crisis sothere is this a sense of ongoing investment into gold,particularly by central banks."

World stocks rose as China hinted at more support for itseconomy, amid growing expectations of aggressive stimulus fromall the major central banks. MKTS/GLOBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Also weighing on gold was gains in the dollar after datashowing U.S. retail sales surged in July helped assuage somefears of a recession. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D. USD/

The metal is consolidating above $1,500, Capital Economicsanalyst Ross Strachan said, adding traders could be takingprofits after the recent sharp moves upward.

"Gold is getting a lot more investor interest so it'sgetting significant volatility," Strachan added.

Bullion has risen more than $100 since the beginning of themonth amid the heightened trade tensions and a slew ofdisappointing economic data globally.

Earlier this week, 10-year Treasury yields dropped below the2-year yield for the first time in 12 years. Curve inversion iswidely considered a warning that the economy is headed forrecession. US/

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump said onThursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and thatthe dispute would be fairly short. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B1TK

This comes after Beijing vowed to counter the latest tariffson Chinese goods but called on Washington to meet it halfway ona potential deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

"There are major fundamental questions to be resolvedbetween the two sides and that is making people hesitant ofreaching a conclusion (on the talks)," Strachan said.

Investors will now focus on the Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week for further hints on monetary easing.Traders see about a one-in-three chance of a 50 basis-point ratecut by the Fed this September. FEDWATCH

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of$1,483-$1,503 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0T4

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.9% to $17.11 per ounce, butwas on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.5% to $834.58 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= edged 0.2% higher to $1,447.42 an ounce.

