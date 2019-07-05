PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar strengthens before U.S. jobs report

Shutterstock photo





* Gold on track for seventh straight week of gains

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT

* Palladium set to post fifth weekly rise (Adds comments, updates prices)

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as thedollar gained before the release of U.S. jobs data, which couldoffer guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interestrate decisions.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,414.15 per ounce as of0948 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.3% to $1,416.70 anounce.

"The gold market still has to adjust to the rapid rally wesaw at the beginning of the week when prices shot back above$1,400 per ounce, which in my view was driven by more positivesentiment in the gold market rather than any fundamentaldevelopments," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"At the moment we see the dollar a tad stronger and euroweak, which usually holds gold back. The readiness to pushprices higher by speculators is also pretty limited."

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies gained 0.2%, making gold expensive for holders ofother currencies. FRX/

Despite a slight decline on Friday, the metal has risen 0.3%so far this week, which could be its seventh straight week ofgains.

Investors are now waiting for the U.S. Labor Market non-farmpayrolls data due at 1230 GMT, which are expected to have jumpedby 160,000 in June compared with 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

"A positive surprise clearly would be negative for gold, asit would put in question the necessity of a rate cut by the Fednext month, which the market has priced in already and had beenbenefiting gold," Menke added.

Gold prices climbed to a six-year high of $1,438.63 an ouncelast week, driven by expectations of rate cuts by major centralbanks and fears of a slowdown in the global economy.

Lower interest rates tend to support the buying ofnon-interest-paying bullion, which is often seen as analternative investment during times of political and financialuncertainty.

"The main trend remains bullish as prices are holding wellabove the key support level of $1,380 and the psychologicalthreshold of $1,400," Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst withActivTrades, wrote in a note.

"Any slowdown in the U.S. economy which could make the Fedtake a more dovish turn could be a supportive element forbullion."

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.4% to$15.21 per ounce, while platinum XPT= edged 0.2% lower to$830.72.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,563.07 an ounce and washeading for a fifth straight weekly gain. (Reporting by Swati Verma in BengaluruEditing by Edmund Blair) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6356/1298 ; Reuters Messaging:swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))