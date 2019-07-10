PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar strengthens ahead of Powell's testimony

Shutterstock photo





* FOMC's June meeting minutes to be released at 1800 GMT

* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2% on Tuesday

* Investors still expect 25bp rate cut

By Harshith Aranya

July 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, as thedollar climbed on reduced expectations of a sharp U.S. interestrate cut and ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell'scongressional testimony due later in the day.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,393.26 per ounce as of0550 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.4% to $1,395.60 anounce.

"A stronger U.S. dollar is clearly weighing on gold prices.Overall, it appears that the markets are backing away from theirmore dovish stance given that we have important minutes beingreleased by the U.S. Fed," said Michael McCarthy, chief marketstrategist, CMC Markets.

"Also, people are locking in gains and reducing positionsahead of those key events," he added.

The minutes from Fed's previous meeting will be releasedlater in the day.

The dollar edged toward a three-week high against a basketof major currencies on Wednesday, as fading expectations of anaggressive U.S. interest rate cut pushed Treasury yields higher. USD/US/

A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for holders of othercurrencies.

Further gains in the greenback depend on the tone FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell strikes during two days ofCongressional testimony.

"Fading U.S. rate cuts expectations have imposedconsiderable headwinds on bullion's appeal as traders pivottowards a strong recovery in the U.S. dollar," Phillip Futuressaid in a note.

Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut this month haveevaporated, but investors still expect a 25 basis point cut dueto weak inflation and trade war worries. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates would support gold because they reducethe opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the trade front, White House economic adviser LarryKudlow said U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a"constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. government willissue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to China'sHuawei where there is no threat to national security. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0BF

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 794.08tonnes on Tuesday from 795.80 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold is biased to break a support at $1,387 per ounceand fall into a range of $1,366-$1,377, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B0TW

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% lowerto $15.09 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.2% to $1,550.38 an ounce andplatinum XPT= gained 0.7% to $811.25. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

