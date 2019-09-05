PRECIOUS-Gold slips as China-U.S. trade talk hopes whet risk appetite

Shutterstock photo





Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Thursday asrisk-on sentiment got a boost after China and the United Statesagreed to hold talks to end their protracted trade dispute.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.5% to $1,545.00 per ounce as of 0603GMT, set to snap a three-day gaining streak. Prices touched$1,557 on Wednesday, their highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped 0.4% to $1,553.80 perounce.

China'sCommerce Ministry said its trade team will holdtalks with U.S. counterparts in mid-September in preparation forhigh-level negotiations in early October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

Gold has jumped about 23% this year as the bruising tradewar between the world's two largest economies has sparked fearsof a global economic slowdown and encouraged monetary easing bymajor central banks around the world.

The news is "driving everything at the moment", said OANDAanalyst Jeffrey Halley.

"Gold will remain under pressure, because trade tensionshave been the elephant in the room. Any sign there is a thawingin that situation is going to see a rotation out of gold andinto growth-orientated assets."

Also encouraging risk sentiment was the withdrawal of anextradition bill that had triggered months of often violentprotests in Hong Kong and an easing of Brexit-relateduncertainties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NCurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2FD

Bullion is seen as a safe-haven during times of politicaland economic uncertainty.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.MIAPJ0000PUS jumped 1.1%. U.S. Treasury yields extended gainsin Asia and the yield curve steepened, signs that investors werewilling to take on riskier assets. MKTS/GLOBUS/

Gold may retrace to $1,524 per ounce, as it failed to breaka resistance at $1,546, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0UI

Focus now shifts to the U.S. central bank's meeting laterthis month, amid expectations of a 25 basis point interest ratecut according to CME's FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

"U.S. services ISM and PMI numbers, the ADP employmentreport as well as factory and durable goods orders figures arenow in focus... firm results might cool Fed rate cut bets andundermine gold's appeal," said Ilya Spivak, senior currencystrategist with DailyFx, referring to crucial U.S. economic dataexpected later in the session, often seen as an indicator ofeconomic health.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, whichlift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= eased 1% to$19.39 per ounce, but was near a three-year high of $19.64 ittouched in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= dipped 0.4% to $981.00, having touched$997.16 earlier in the session, marking its highest since Feb.2018. Meanwhile, palladium XPD= was up 0.3% to $1,556.76 perounce.