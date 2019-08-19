PRECIOUS-Gold slips 1% as equities, U.S. Treasury yields rise

Shutterstock photo





* Speculators cut net longs in COMEX gold

* SPDR Gold holdings down 0.1% on Friday

* Silver falls 1% to trade below $17 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold shed 1% on Monday as a recovery inshare markets and rising U.S. Treasury yields reduced some ofthe metal's safe-haven appeal, prompting investors to bookprofits.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at $1,500.10 per ounce as of0906 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.8% to $1,511.80.

"The rally in bond markets seems to have paused at least fornow and we've seen some additional gains in stocks over theweekend, so a bit of a more optimistic start to the week ishelping to attract profit taking in gold," Saxo Bank commoditystrategist Ole Hansen said.

"However, gold is holding above the $1,500 level and keysupport level around $1,480 - $1,485 area. But with bond yieldsmoving up a notch, there isn't much room for gold buyers."

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields gained on Monday, movingfurther away from record lows after the closely-watched U.S.yield curve between two- and 10-year bonds inverted for thefirst time since 2007 on Wednesday. US/

Equity markets around the world rose, with European marketsrising for the second session, as investors cheered signs ofmoves by Germany and China to counter slowing growth. MKTS/GLOB

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump and top WhiteHouse officials dismissed concerns that economic growth may befaltering, saying they saw little risk of recession. Trump alsosaid he was "not ready to make a (trade) deal yet" with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E042

Markets are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Holesymposium this week for greater clarity on the future path ofinterest rates. Traders saw an 83.7% chance of a 25 basis-pointcut in September. FEDWATCH

"Given the policy uncertainties that may or may not unfoldlater in the week from Jackson Hole symposium, gold couldconsolidate with a downward bias before eventually resuming itsupward momentum," Stephen Innes, managing partner, VM Marketssaid in a note.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

However, the dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%, hovering neara two-week high hit in the previous session. USD/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1% to 843.41 tonnes onFriday from Thursday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their bullish stancein COMEX gold and cut net long positions in silver contracts inthe week to Aug. 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures TradingCommission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0141GP

Elsewhere, silver XAG= dipped 1% to $16.91 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $840.75 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= gained 0.5% to $1,455.16. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by EmeliaSithole-Matarise) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

