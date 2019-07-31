PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 2-week low as Fed dashes hopes of more rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings slipped 0.2% on Wednesday

* Silver dips to 2-wk low; platinum hits 1-wk low

* U.S.-China trade talks end with no signs of progress (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped to two-week lows onThursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basispoints as expected but tampered market expectations of a lengthyeasing cycle, lifting the dollar to a two-year high.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,410.42 per ounce as of0259 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 17 at$1,405.50.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 1.2% to $1,421 an ounce.

"Adopting the rate cuts the way they (Fed) primed is morelike an insurance policy rather than a commencement of series ofrate cuts, that created a bit of uncertainty," said John Sharma,an economist with National Australia Bank.

As expected by markets, policymakers moved the U.S. centralbank's benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of2.00% to 2.25%, citing concerns about the global economy andmuted U.S. inflation.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a newsconference after the release of the central bank's statement,characterised Wednesday's rate cut as "a mid-cycle adjustment topolicy", a sign to markets that further sharp cuts were notimminent. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"The Fed was non-committal for the need for further ratecuts as such gold was sold off," said Heng Koon How, head ofmarkets strategy at Singapore'sUnited Overseas Bank.

"Our longer-term gold view remains positive. Over thenear-term, we can expect gold to trade within the $1,400 to$1,450 range."

In the wake of Powell's comments, the dollar .DXY rose0.3% to a two-year high on Thursday, making gold more expensivefor holders of other currencies. USD/

"The dollar has broken out on the charts and looks like itis going to push higher still, yet another reason to pursuecaution when it comes to the long side in the precious group,"INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 823.42tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday. GOL/ETF

On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended abrief round of trade talks with little sign of progress andagreed to meet again in September, prolonging an uneasy truce ina year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $16.17 per ounce,after touching a near two-week low of $16.10 earlier in thesession.

Platinum XPT= dipped 0.5% to $855.25, after falling to itslowest since July 24 at $852.50, while palladium XPD= rose0.3% to $1,521.03. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin and Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

