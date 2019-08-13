PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2%, breaks below $1,500 on signs of U.S.-China trade thaw

Shutterstock photo





Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold reversed course to slide as much as2% on Tuesday, breaking below the key $1,500 support level,after the United States said it would delay tariffs on someChinese products and on news that both sides agreed to continuetrade talks.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.2% at $1,493.64 per ounce at10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), having earlier hit its highest levelsince April 2013 at $1,534.31. U.S. gold futures GCv1 was down0.6% to $1,508.3 an ounce.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the Trumpadministration will delay 10% tariffs on certain Chineseproducts, including laptops and cell phones, that had beenscheduled to start next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9

"A thawing, perhaps reconsideration of the new proposedtariffs has drained the heat from the (gold) rally for now,"said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivativestrading at BMO.

"It may well be that U.S. industry has told the White Housethat some goods targeted for tariffs cannot easily besubstituted."

U.S. stocks turned positive and the dollar rose on the news,with further momentum also coming from news that both sides hadagreed to conduct phone calls on trade again in twoweeks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nH9N23005NUSD/.N

Gold prices had touched over 6-year highs earlier in theday, as unrest in Hong Kong and a rout in the Argentine pesodrove investors into havens such as bullion at the expense ofriskier assets such as stocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NWurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2582GYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

"While this does not dramatically dim the overall positiveoutlook for gold it will temper its momentum in the short term," BMO's Wong said.

Market focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week for clues on the future trajectory ofinterest rates. Traders see a 69% chance of a 25 basis-pointrate cut by the U.S. central bank this September. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , jumped 0.9% to847.77 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 1.5% to$16.80 per ounce. Platinum XPT= was down 0.3% to $849.69,while palladium XPD= gained 2.3% to $1,460.18 an ounce.

