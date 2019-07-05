PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2% as solid U.S. jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





* Gold on track for worst week since mid-April

* Robust U.S. jobs data knocks gold below $1,400 an ounce

* Nonfarm payrolls increased 224,000 in June vs 160,000expected

By Swati Verma

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold slid as much as 2% on Friday and wasset for its first weekly fall in seven weeks after data showedU.S. jobs growth rebounded strongly in June, which lowered thelikelihood of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve thismonth.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.2% to $1,398.39 per ounce by11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT) having hit a low of $1,386.52 earlier.The metal is set for a weekly decline of about 1%, which couldbe its biggest since mid-April.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 shed 1.4% to $1,400.90.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, data showed. Economists polled by Reutershad forecast payrolls rising by 160,000 jobs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

"The U.S. jobs data is driving all the pressure on goldright now. The payroll numbers crushed all expectations. Thatmay decrease the urgency for a Fed cut in July," said ChrisGaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

Adding pressure on gold, the dollar .DXY surged to an overtwo-week peak against a basket of six major currencies. USD/

Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates and a lowerchance of a cut would increase the opportunity cost of holdingthe non-interest-bearing bullion.

Federal funds futures implied traders now only see a 9.0%chance the U.S. central bank will decrease key money marketrates by half a point, down from 29% on Wednesday, according toCME Group's FedWatch program. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460AH

"Most of the markets though, still see some kind of cut butit pulls away that expectation of a 50-basis-points cut and mostof what can be expected is a quarter-basis-point cut," Gaffneysaid.

The outlook for gold still remains positive, however,analysts said. Gold hit a six-year high of $1,438.63 an ouncelast week and is still holding above key technical levels.

"The yellow metal will likely find buyers as the globalgrowth slowdown should keep demand strong for gold," EdwardMoya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during timesof political and financial uncertainty.

Meanwhile, in India, the world's second largest goldconsumer, local rates surged to record highs following asurprise hike in the gold import duty on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2462A5GOL/AS

The announcement is likely to increase the price paid byconsumers, Capital Economics said in a note.

"While we had already been anticipating a slowdown inIndia's gold imports this year, soaring prices and highertariffs present an additional headwind to demand."

Silver XAG= slid 1.8% to $15 per ounce, while platinum XPT= dipped 3% to $807.75.

Silver XAG= slid 1.8% to $15 per ounce, while platinum XPT= dipped 3% to $807.75.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.3% to $1,566.87 an ounce and washeading for a fifth straight weekly gain.