PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1.5% as solid U.S. jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets

* Gold on track for worst week since end-March

* Robust U.S. jobs data knocks gold below $1,400 an ounce

* Nonfarm payrolls increased 224,000 in June vs 160,000expected

By Swati Verma

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold slid more than 1.5% on Friday andwas set for its first weekly fall in seven weeks after datashowed U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June, which loweredthe likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reservethis month.

Spot gold XAU= dropped to $1,393.71 per ounce by 09:29a.m. EDT (1329 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 declined 1.8% to$1,396.10 an ounce. The metal is set for a weekly decline of1.3%, which could be its biggest since end-March.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, the data showed. Economists polled byReuters had forecast payrolls rising 160,000 jobs in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

"The U.S. jobs data is driving all the pressure on goldright now. The payroll numbers crushed all expectations. Thatmay decrease the urgency for a Fed cut in July," said ChrisGaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

Adding pressure on gold, the dollar index .DXY jumped toan over two-week peak against a basket of six major currencies. USD/

Federal funds futures implied traders now only see a 9.0%chance the U.S. central bank will decrease key money marketrates by half a point, down from 29% on Wednesday, according toCME Group's FedWatch program. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460AH

Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates and a lowerchance of a cut would increase the opportunity cost of holdingthe non-interest-bearing bullion.

"Most of the markets though, still see some kind of cut butit pulls away that expectation of a 50-basis-points cut and mostwhat can be expected is a quarter-basis-point cut," Gaffneyadded.

The outlook for gold still remains positive, however,analysts said. Gold prices climbed to a six-year high of$1,438.63 an ounce last week and are still holding above keytechnical levels.

"The yellow metal will likely find buyers as the globalgrowth slowdown should keep demand strong for gold," EdwardMoya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during timesof political and financial uncertainty.

In the physical market, top Asian hubs saw tepid demand thisweek due to high prices, with dealers in India offering thebiggest discounts in about three years as local rates surgedfollowing a surprise hike in the gold import duty. GOL/ASurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2462A5

Silver XAG= slid 1.5% to $15.05 per ounce, while platinum XPT= dipped 2% to $815.96.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.4% to $1,568.61 an ounce and washeading for a fifth straight weekly gain.