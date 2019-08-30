PRECIOUS-Gold, silver eye best month in over 3 years

Shutterstock photo





* Silver eyes biggest monthly percentage gain since June2016

* Gold up nearly 8% so far this month (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Asha Sistla

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,529.17 per ounce at 11:04a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), but has gained nearly 8% so far this month,which would be its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.1% to $1,538.30.

The market is awaiting news on the trade front, said SukiCooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

"At the moment, the gold market is focused on impact interms of global growth and whether we'll continue to see centralbanks around the world easing monetary policy," Cooper added.

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintainingeffective communication, a day after both sides discussed thenext round of in-person negotiations in September, China'sforeign ministry said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01Uurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

On Thursday, China's commerce ministry said a Septemberround of meetings was being discussed by the two sides, butadded it was important for Washington to cancel a tariffincrease.

Positive signs on the trade front also lifted world stocksto a one-week high, limiting bullion's upside. MKTS/GLOB

"Gold will have a very high beta to any reduction in tradetensions given that they have driven so much of its rally,"OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note.

Escalation in the trade war between the world's biggesteconomies and heightened fears over a global downturncontributed to a rise of more than $100 for gold in August.

A recent inversion of the U.S. yield curve, whereshort-dated yields are running above long-dated ones, has alsounsettled investors as it often precedes a recession. US/

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Centralbank are widely expected to cut rates next month to stimulatetheir economies.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.8% to $18.38 per ounce, ontrack for its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016,gaining 13% so far in August.

"Silver will be volatile going forward and is more likely tocome under pressure when we see prices rising given that theindustrial picture looks a little bit weak going forward,"Standard Chartered's Cooper said.

Meanwhile, consumers in top Asian hubs sold their physicalgold holdings this week to cash in on high prices with manyopting for cheaper silver. GOL/AS

Spot platinum XPT= gained 2.2% to $936.02 per ounce,holding near a 16-month high while palladium XPD= jumped 4.3%to $1,538.55 per ounce after hitting a one-month peak of$1,504.71 earlier.