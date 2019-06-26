PRECIOUS-Gold sheds over 1% as bets for big Fed rate cut fade

Shutterstock photo





* Markets eye G20 for cues on U.S.-China trade talks

* Dollar rebounds from 3-month low

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

June 26 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Wednesday onsignals the U.S. Federal Reserve would not make too steep a cutto interest rates next month, but still held ground above thekey psychological $1,400 level.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the bank is"insulated from short-term political pressures" as policymakerscontemplate monetary easing.

Spot gold XAU= shed 1% to $1,408.35 per ounce as of 10:46a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), snapping a six-session streak of gains.

Prices hit a six-year peak of $1,438.63 in the previoussession primarily on the back of heightened expectations thatthe Fed, like many counterparts around the world, would cutrates in acknowledgment of tepid economic stimulus and weakdata.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery fell 0.5% to$1,411.70.

"In gold, people were looking for a reason to sell some justbecause over the past week and a half gold has gone upexponentially. It had that break down and then kept on running,"said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

"You're seeing people playing the volatility."

Powell stressed the central bank's independence from U.S.President Donald Trump, who is pushing for rate cuts. St. LouisFed President James Bullard, considered one of the most dovishU.S. central bankers, surprised some investors by saying a 50basis point cut in rates "would be overdone." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

Following the statements from the Fed officials, gold sappedgains and has dropped nearly 2.6%. Lower interest rates reducethe opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, promptinginvestors to sell some.

According to latest data from CME Group's FedWatch program,federal funds futures implied that traders now see a 27% chanceof the Fed lowering rates by half a percentage point in July,compared to 42% on Monday.

The comments by Powell and Bullard have assisted in"enabling the dollar to find some much-needed support andundermining buck-denominated precious metals," Fawad Razaqzada,market analyst with Forex.com, wrote in a note, adding that arebound in equities on trade talk hopes between U.S. and Chinahas further pressured gold.

The two largest economies aim to revive their tradenegotiations in a meeting between the two presidents at the G20summit this week urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1RNurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W5D6. The U.S. Treasurysecretary said the trade deal is 90% complete.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.4% to$15.30 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.9% to $813.03.Spot palladium XPD= was 0.3% higher at $1,533.10 per ounce.