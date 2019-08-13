PRECIOUS-Gold sheds 2% on signs of U.S.-China trade thaw

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. and China agree to continue trade talks

* Silver falls over 0.5%, palladium gains 2%

* Dollar index rises 0.4% (Updates prices, adds market strategist comment)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold fell 2% on Tuesday, reversing coursefrom earlier in the session when it scaled a six-year peak,after the United States said it would delay tariffs on someChinese products and on news that both sides agreed to continuetrade talks.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7% at $1,501.36 per ounce at12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT), having earlier hit its highest levelsince April 2013 at $1,534.31.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.3% to $1,512.6 anounce.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the Trumpadministration will delay 10% tariffs on certain Chineseproducts, including laptops and cell phones, that had beenscheduled to start next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9

"A thawing, perhaps reconsideration of the new proposedtariffs has drained the heat from the (gold) rally for now,"said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivativestrading at BMO.

"While this does not dramatically dim the overall positiveoutlook for gold, it will temper its momentum in the short term."

U.S. stocks turned positive and the dollar rose on the news,with further momentum also coming from news that both sides hadagreed to conduct phone calls on trade again in twoweeks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nH9N23005NUSD/MKTS/GLOB

"Gold will be trading in a defensive position until the nexttwo weeks; there will be some buying at the dips but theexplosive moves higher we've seen in the last two weeks is notexpected with the trade talks hanging over the market," said BobHaberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold's rise to over 6-year highs earlier in the day wastriggered by a rout in the Argentine peso and protestersclashing with police at the Hong Kong international airportafter flights were disrupted for a second day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2592SUurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2582GYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

Market focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week for clues on the future trajectory ofinterest rates. Traders see a 91.2% chance of a 25 basis-pointrate cut by the U.S. central bank this September. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , jumped 0.9% to847.77 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.5% to$16.97 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was up 0.5% to $856.41.Palladium XPD= , meanwhile gained 2% to $1,456.20 an ounce. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832,Outside U.S. +91 8067491638; Reuters Messaging:Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

