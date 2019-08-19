PRECIOUS-Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Shutterstock photo





By Sumita Layek

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Mondayas concerns eased that major economies could tip into recession,boosting investors' affinity for risk and detracted frombullion's safe-haven allure.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.8% at $1,501.95 per ounce as of 11:54 am EDT (1554 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell0.7% to $1,512.30.

"There has been some pullback in terms of the concerns overthe risk of a recession. Perhaps the market's reaction to eventsin the past week have been too much, so there has been somepositive retracement of equity markets and downward pressure ongold," said Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

However, "fundamentally things have not really altered atthis point; the underlying factors still support gold, which areaccommodative central banks around the world, fears of slowerglobal growth and U.S.-China trade tensions."

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, easingconcerns of a recession, after the U.S. yield curve between two-and 10-year bonds inverted for the first time since 2007 onWednesday, flashing warning signals for the economy. US/

Wall Street rose after China's plans for interest ratereform reinforced hopes that major economies would act tocounter the impact of escalating global trade tensions. MKTS/GLOB.N

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump and top WhiteHouse officials dismissed concerns that economic growth may befaltering, saying they saw little risk of recession. Trump alsosaid he was "not ready to make a (trade) deal yet" with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E042

Markets are now focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve'sJackson Hole symposium this week for greater clarity on thefuture path of interest rates. FEDWATCH

"We would expect that (Fed Chairman Jerome Powell) will belooking to reflect again on the state of the internationaleconomy and probably pave the way for a 25-basis point cut inthe Fed funds target rate," INTL FCStone analyst Rhona O'Connellsaid in a research note.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making goldcheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , have increased by about 15 tonnesso far this month, and stood at 843.41 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Speculators trimmed their bullish stance in COMEX gold andcut net long positions in silver contracts in the week to Aug.13, a report showed on Friday. CFTC/

Elsewhere, silver XAG= dipped 0.6% to $16.98 per ounce.Platinum XPT= rose 1.4% to $856.03 an ounce, while palladium XPD= gained 2.3% to $1,480.95.

