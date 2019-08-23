PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst week in about 5 months; Powell's speech in focus

Shutterstock photo





* Gold down nearly 1.3% so far this week

* Palladium on track for third weekly gain

* SPDR Gold holdings up by about 27 tonnes this month (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday and was set for itsworst week in nearly five months, as lack of clarity from U.S.Federal Reserve on the outlook for interest rate cuts triggeredinvestors to cash in some gains ahead of Jerome Powell's speechat Jackson Hole.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $1,494.60 per ounce as of0400 GMT.

The metal has lost nearly 1.3% so far this week, on trackfor its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 29.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.3% at $1,504.20 anounce.

The market is closely watching Fed Chairman Powell's speechat the Jackson Hole seminar due later in the day (1400 GMT) forclarity on monetary policy after minutes of the U.S. centralbank's July meeting tempered hopes of aggressive rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

"There is no clear direction on what the Fed is doing, sopeople are on the sidelines until they hear concrete answers," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Centralin Singapore.

"Some people are taking out profits off the table," headded.

Underscoring divisions within the Fed, two central bankofficials said on Thursday the U.S. economy does not need morestimulus at this point while another said he was "open-minded." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1NS

Meanwhile, in the U.S. bond market, the two-year, 10-yearTreasury yield curve briefly moved back into inversionovernight. This inversion has heralded several past U.S.recessions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I0MX

It had flashed recession red lights last Wednesday for thefirst time since the 2007-08 financial crisis. US/

"There are still concerns about the economy, tradeuncertainty, geo-political tensions; all these things have notgone away, which is supportive for gold," said John Sharma, aneconomist with National Australia Bank.

Gold is used as a safe investment during times of politicaland financial uncertainty.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, haveincreased by about 27 tonnes so far this month. GOL/ETF

Traders are also awaiting the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

On the technical side, a bullish target at $1,524 per ouncehas been aborted for spot gold, as it has more or less broken asupport at $1,497, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J0Z2

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% lowerto $17 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $858.67,keeping it on course for a weekly gain.

Palladium XPD= was down 0.3% at $1,482.05 per ounce.However, the auto catalyst was on track for its thirdconsecutive weekly rise, gaining 2.3% so far this week. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

