PRECIOUS-Gold scales six-year peak on trade jitters, eyes $1,500

* SPDR Gold holdings rise to highest in over a year

* Gold hits record high in various major currencies

* Silver jumps to more than one-year high

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold scaled a six-year peak on Wednesdayto within striking distance of $1,500 as investors continued topile into safe havens to hedge against heightened U.S.-Chinatrade tensions.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1.5% at $1,496.05 per ounce at 1205GMT, having touched $1,498.57, its highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 1.7% to $1,508.80,surpassing $1,500 for the first time in more than six years.

The world's two largest economies have been locked for overa year in a bitter trade tussle, which rapidly escalated lastweek when U.S. President Donald Trump said he would imposeadditional tariffs on Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency toweaken past the 7 per dollar mark, prompting Washington to labelBeijing a currency manipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"The escalation in trade tension is the key backdropsupporting gold prices and the other crucial factor is themassive increase in negative yielding debt," Capital Economicsanalyst Ross Strachan said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest since2016. US/

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields slumped torecord lows, while Dutch 30-year and Irish 10-year yields turnednegative for the first time on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25233L

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects atrade deal to be struck before the 2020 U.S. presidentialelection, and Morgan Stanley warned that more tit-for-tattariffs could tip the world economy into recession by the middleof next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25262O

However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said theTrump administration wanted to continue talks with China andstill planned to host a Chinese delegation in September, whichoffered some respite to global stock markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DBMKTS/GLOB

"Gold is quite clearly still in demand as a safe haven inthe current market environment ... The market has now priced inthree further rate cuts (by the U.S. Federal Reserve) thisyear," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

A Fed official said it was appropriate to "wait and see"upcoming data, before deciding whether rates should be cut againin September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25218M

Meanwhile, gold denominated in the British pound XAUGBP=R ,Japanese yen XAUJPY=R , Australian dollar XAUAUD=R and Indianrupee MAUc1 hit their highest on record.

Holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU of the largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , rose to 26.9million ounces on Tuesday, their highest since May 2018. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= gained 3% to $16.93 per ounce, after touchingits highest since June 2018. Platinum XPT= rose 1.3% to$858.70 an ounce, while palladium XPD= slipped 0.4% to$1,431.63. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing byDavid Evans and Dale Hudson) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

