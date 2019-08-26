PRECIOUS-Gold scales over 6-yr peak on heightened trade, economic risks

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits nearly two-year high

* Stocks recover slightly on U.S.-China trade renegotiationhopes (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Asha Sistla

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,534.44 per ounce as of 1505GMT, paring gains to shed more than $20 from earlier in thesession when the metal had jumped to its highest since April2013 at $1,554.56.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery gained 0.5%to $1,544.50.

Meanwhile, gold in euro XAUEUR= and Australian dollar XAUAUD= hit record levels.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty and instability in theglobal financial markets and economies. And in that kind ofenvironment, investors are bouncing around so they are buyinginto gold and buying out of gold," said Jeffrey Christian,managing partner of CPM Group.

Washington announced last week an 5% additional duty on $550billion in targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiledretaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II Typically, gold is used as a place to park assetsduring times of global uncertainty.

The long-drawn trade war between the world's two largesteconomies has roiled markets since its inception more than ayear ago, triggering fears of a global slowdown.

Stock markets, however, recovered from lows after U.S.President Donald Trump, speaking on the sidelines of the G7summit of world leaders in France, said Chinese officials hadcontacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight and offered toreturn to the negotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

"Gold prices could fall a $100 very quickly if there were aresolution not only to the trade war but to other problems thatare out there," Christian said.

Data showed a modest rise in new orders for key U.S.-madecapital goods in July while shipments fell by the most in nearlythree years, pointing to continued weakness in businessinvestment in the third quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C12M

While monetary policy easing by central banks would besupportive for gold, "the single biggest risk to the recent goldrally would be central bank success, potentially added by fiscalstimulus or a détente in the trade dispute," a BofA MerrillLynch Global Research note stated.

"Central Bank policy working out may in all likelihoodprovide a relatively more benign volatility environment, whichin turn would challenge the current gold bull run."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S.central bank will "act as appropriate" to keep the economyhealthy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

Other precious metals gained as well, with silver XAG= up2.1% at $17.75 an ounce, platinum XPT= and palladium XPD= each rising about 0.5% to $858.33 and $1,467.88 respectively.

