PRECIOUS-Gold scales 6-year peak on trade jitters, eyes $1,500

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings rise to highest in over a year

* Silver jumps to more than one-year high

* 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield near 3-year low (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold scaled a six-year peak on Wednesdayto within striking distance of $1,500 as investors continued topile into safe havens to hedge against heightened U.S.-Chinatrade tensions.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.9% at $1,487.28 per ounce at 0955GMT. It rose as much as 1.1% to $1,490.84 earlier, its highestsince April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 1% to $1,499.10, afterbriefly surpassing the $1,500 level for the first time in morethan six years.

The world's two-largest economies have been locked in abitter trade tussle for over an year now, which rapidlyescalated last week when U.S. President Donald Trump said hewould impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency toweaken past the key 7 per dollar mark, prompting Washington tolabel Beijing a currency manipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"The escalation in trade tension is the key backdropsupporting gold prices and the other crucial factor is themassive increase in negative yielding debt," said CapitalEconomics analyst Ross Strachan.

While there is potential for a short-term correction, manymarket participants are looking to $1,500 as a key pivot,Strachan added.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since2016. US/

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields slumped torecord lows, while Dutch 30-year and Irish 10-year yields turnednegative for the first time on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25233L

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects atrade deal to be struck before the 2020 U.S. presidentialelection, and Morgan Stanley warned that more tit-for-tattariffs could tip the world economy into recession by the middleof next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25262O However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said theTrump administration wanted to continue talks with China andstill planned to host a Chinese delegation for talks inSeptember, which offered some respite to global stock markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DBMKTS/GLOB

"Gold is quite clearly still in demand as a safe haven inthe current market environment, as reflected among other thingsin continuing ETF inflows. The market has now priced in threefurther rate cuts (by the U.S. Federal Reserve) this year,"Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

A Fed official said it was appropriate to "wait and see" howthe upcoming data was, before deciding whether rates should becut again in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25218M

Meanwhile, holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU of the largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,rose to 26.9 million ounces on Tuesday, their highest sinceend-May 2018. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= gained 1.9% to $16.76 per ounce, aftertouching its highest since June 2018. Platinum XPT= gained0.5% to $851.79 an ounce, while palladium XPD= slipped 0.2% to$1,434.11. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing byDavid Evans) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics