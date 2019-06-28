PRECIOUS-Gold rises on trade uncertainty; on course for best-month in 3-yrs

Shutterstock photo





* Bullion up nearly 8.8% this month

* Silver to post first monthly gain since January

* Palladium heads for best month in 2-1/2 years

By Brijesh Patel

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped on Friday, headingfor their best month in three-years, as uncertainty loomed overwhether highly anticipated trade talks between China and theUnited States would yield any progress in ending a year-longtrade dispute.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $1,419.61 per ounce as of0115 GMT. Gold has risen nearly 8.8% so far this month, on trackfor its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016.

With nearly 1.5% gained so far this week, bullion is alsoset to post its sixth consecutive weekly rise.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.7% to $1,422.20 an ounce.

The leaders of the Group of 20 countries meet on Friday andSaturday in Osaka, Japan, with a much-anticipated meetingbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President XiJinping scheduled for Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y01A

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Xi plansto present Trump with a set of terms the United States shouldmeet before Beijing would be ready to settle their tradedispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, however, saidTrump has agreed to no preconditions for his high-stakes meetingwith Xi and is maintaining his threat to impose new tariffs onChinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2CH

"On going tensions around the trade talks between the U.S.and China helped gold with some safe-haven buying prior to theG20 summit meeting on Saturday," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

"The emergence of a list of requirements from China has justreminded the market that it's going to be a difficult process toget the trade talks going again," he said.

The trade tensions also weighed on equity markets on Friday,boosting appeal for safe-haven bullion. MKTS/GLOB

The yellow metal also been underpinned by a softer dollar .DXY , which stood at 96.200 after hitting a near one-week highin the previous session. USD

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, fell 0.26% to 795.80 tonnes on Thursday,from 797.85 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,439 per ounce, as it has found support at $1,404, accordingto Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z0SF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.2% to$15.29 per ounce. The metal is set to post its first monthlygain in five months, and is headed for its best month this year.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.8% to $1,562.26 an ounce. Theauto-catalyst metal has risen nearly 18% so far this month, itsbiggest monthly percentage gain since November 2016.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.4% at $814.50. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by RichardPullin and Tom Hogue) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))