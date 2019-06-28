PRECIOUS-Gold rises on trade uncertainty; on course for best month in 3 years

Shutterstock photo





* Bullion up nearly 8.4% this month

* Silver to post biggest monthly gain in six months

* Palladium heads for best month in 2-1/2 years

By Brijesh Patel

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, heading fortheir best month in three years, as uncertainty loomed overwhether highly anticipated trade talks between China and theUnited States would yield any progress in ending a year-longtrade dispute.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,414.61 per ounce as of0540 GMT. Gold has risen nearly 8.4% so far this month, on trackfor its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016.

With nearly 1.2% gained so far this week, bullion is alsoset to post its sixth consecutive weekly rise.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.8% to $1,423.40 an ounce.

The leaders of the Group of 20 countries meet on Friday andSaturday in Osaka, Japan, with a much-anticipated meetingbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President XiJinping scheduled for Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y01A

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Xi plansto present Trump with a set of terms the United States shouldmeet before Beijing would be ready to settle their tradedispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, however, saidTrump has agreed to no preconditions for his high-stakes meetingwith Xi and is maintaining his threat to impose new tariffs onChinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2CH

"On going tensions around the trade talks between the U.S.and China helped gold with some safe-haven buying prior to theG20 summit meeting on Saturday," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

"The emergence of a list of requirements from China has justreminded the market that it's going to be a difficult process toget the trade talks going again," he said.

The trade tensions also weighed on equity markets on Friday,boosting appeal for safe-haven bullion. MKTS/GLOB

The yellow metal also been underpinned by a softer dollar .DXY , which stood at 96.200 after hitting a near one-week highin the previous session. USD

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, fell 0.26% to 795.80 tonnes on Thursday,from 797.85 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,439 per ounce, as it has found support at $1,404, accordingto Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z0SF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= inched up 0.1% to$15.27 per ounce. The metal is set to post its first monthlygain in five months, and is headed for its best month this year.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.5% to $1,558.10 an ounce. Theauto-catalyst metal has risen over 17% so far this month, itsbiggest monthly percentage gain since November 2016.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.4% at $814.56. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))