PRECIOUS-Gold rises on global growth worries, U.S.-EU trade row

By Reuters

* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.78% on Monday

* Global PMIs show manufacturing weakness

* U.S. threatens tariffs on $4 bln of additional EU goods (Updates prices)

July 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Tuesday after asteep fall in the previous session, as investors fretted aboutan economic slowdown amid weak global manufacturing data andU.S.-European trade ructions.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.6% at $1,392.91 per ounce at 0733 GMT, after falling 1.8% in the previous session, its biggestone-day percentage decline since November 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.4% to $1,395 an ounce.

"The trade conflict is back to the centre stage today andthe participants have shifted from U.S.-China to U.S and theEuropean Union," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMCMarkets.

The United States on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europein a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threateningtariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods, on top of productsworth $21 billion that were announced in April. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump said any deal with Chinawould need to be somewhat tilted in favour of the United States.The dollar edged lower as investors curbed earlier enthusiasmabout a smooth U.S.-China trade progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HYUSD/

Meanwhile, factory activity shrank across much of Europe andAsia in June, while growth in manufacturing cooled in the UnitedStates, keeping the world's policymakers under pressure to averta recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

"Weak data gave investors a reminder of the recession riskahead of us and that is part of the driver for safe haven," Yansaid.

The market will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data dueon Friday, which should help investors better assess whether theFederal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

"The non-farm payrolls data will be the signpost for a 25 or50 basis point cut by the central bank... But even a 25 basispoint cut is supportive in the medium-term for gold," saidStephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

"Supportive price action should be evident towards$1,380-$1,375, the extension through to $1,360 is likely toprovide entry levels for fresh bullish positioning," MKS PAMPsaid in a note.

"We are again seeing inflows into ETF's following thedecline below $1,400."

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.78 percent to 800.20tonnes on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GL

Elsewhere, silver XAG= and palladium XPD= were up 0.4%each at $15.19 per ounce and $1,552.80 per ounce, respectively.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $837.75, after touching anear seven-week high on Monday. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





