Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on global growth worries, U.S./EU trade row

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.78% on Monday

* Spot gold may bounce to $1,401/oz -technicals (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,389.73 per ounce at 0414 GMT, after falling 1.8% in the previous session, its biggestone-day percentage decline since November 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% to $1,391.70 an ounce.

"The trade conflict is back to the centre stage today andthe participants have shifted from U.S.-China to U.S and theEuropean Union," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMCMarkets.

The United States on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europein a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threateningtariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods, on top of productsworth $21 billion that were announced in April. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Meanwhile, factory activity shrank across much of Europe andAsia in June, while growth in manufacturing cooled in the UnitedStates, keeping the world's policymakers under pressure to averta recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

"Weak data gave investors a reminder of the recession riskahead of us and that is part of the driver for safe haven," Yansaid.

The rise in gold was capped by a strong dollar, whichhovered near its highest in over a week, buoyed by an agreementbetween the United States and China to resume talks to resolvetheir trade war. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

The market will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data dueon Friday, which should help investors better assess whether theFederal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

"The non-farm payrolls data will be the signpost for a 25 or50 basis points cut by the central bank... But even a 25 basispoints cut is supportive in the medium-term for gold," saidStephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,401, as it has found a support ina narrow range of $1,386-$1,387 per ounce, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2430S2

Indicating investor interest in gold, holdings of SPDR GoldTrust GLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, rose 0.78 percent to 800.20 tonnes on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GL

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $15.18 per ounce,while palladium XPD= was flat at $1,546.80 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $833.12, after touching a nearseven-week high on Monday. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;Editing by Rashmi Aich and Richard Pullin) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar