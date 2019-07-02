PRECIOUS-Gold rises on global growth worries, U.S./EU trade row

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.78% on Monday

* Spot gold may bounce to $1,401/oz -technicals (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,389.73 per ounce at 0414 GMT, after falling 1.8% in the previous session, its biggestone-day percentage decline since November 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% to $1,391.70 an ounce.

"The trade conflict is back to the centre stage today andthe participants have shifted from U.S.-China to U.S and theEuropean Union," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMCMarkets.

The United States on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europein a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threateningtariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods, on top of productsworth $21 billion that were announced in April. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Meanwhile, factory activity shrank across much of Europe andAsia in June, while growth in manufacturing cooled in the UnitedStates, keeping the world's policymakers under pressure to averta recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

"Weak data gave investors a reminder of the recession riskahead of us and that is part of the driver for safe haven," Yansaid.

The rise in gold was capped by a strong dollar, whichhovered near its highest in over a week, buoyed by an agreementbetween the United States and China to resume talks to resolvetheir trade war. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

The market will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data dueon Friday, which should help investors better assess whether theFederal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

"The non-farm payrolls data will be the signpost for a 25 or50 basis points cut by the central bank... But even a 25 basispoints cut is supportive in the medium-term for gold," saidStephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,401, as it has found a support ina narrow range of $1,386-$1,387 per ounce, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2430S2

Indicating investor interest in gold, holdings of SPDR GoldTrust GLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, rose 0.78 percent to 800.20 tonnes on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GL

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $15.18 per ounce,while palladium XPD= was flat at $1,546.80 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $833.12, after touching a nearseven-week high on Monday.

