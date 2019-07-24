PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Fed rate cut bets, weak euro zone data

Shutterstock photo





* Silver ETFs hit record high

* Platinum scales near 3-month peak

* Euro zone PMI unexpectedly falls in July

* Markets eye ECB meeting on Thursday, Fed month-end meeting (Adds comments, updates prices)

By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 24 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Wednesday en route tosnap a three-session losing streak on expectations the U.S.Federal Reserve and other top central banks would adopt a dovishapproach to monetary policy, while silver soared to a more thanone-year high.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,424.22 an ounce as of10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), but was still short of last week'speak at $1,452.60. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to$1,424.40.

"Much (of the gains in gold) have to do with expectationsrelated to a Fed rate cut. If you get a rate cut, theopportunity cost of holding gold decreases and we will see moreinflows into gold," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah.

Investors expect the U.S. central bank to cut its overnightbenchmark lending rate at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

Futures FEDWATCH remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25basis points from the Fed and imply an 18% chance of 50 basispoints. MKTS/GLOB

Bullion also largely ignored a robust dollar .DXY , whichheld close to a seven week peak against key rivals. USD/

Gold priced in euros XAUEUR=R gained to hold near a 6-1/2year high scaled last week, after weak euro zone data kindledexpectations for aggressive monetary policy easing by theEuropean Central Bank when it meets on Thursday.

The euro zone purchasing managers' index (PMI), considered agood guide to economic health, dropped to 51.5 this month from52.2 in June, missing the median expectation in a Reuters pollfor 52.1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00F

Gold gained on some safe-haven bets following the PMI numberout of Europe, David Meger, director of metals trading at HighRidge Futures said.

Apart from expectations for dovish central bank policyglobally, bullion is also being supported by tensions betweenthe U.S. and Iran and an ongoing trade war, Merger added.

A U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a secondIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not seethe drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

Silver XAG= gained 1.1% to $16.58 per ounce. It touched$16.64, earlier this session, its highest level in over an year.

"Silver is living up to its reputation of being volatile ...retail and institutional investors are looking into silver ETFs,indicating it is in demand again," said Quantitative CommodityResearch analyst Peter Fertig.

Silver ETFs HLDTOTALL=XAG tracked by Reuters have risen torecord levels at 666.2 million ounces. GOL/ETF

Platinum XPT= rose 2.1% to $872.06, having touched a nearthree-month high of $874.38 earlier in the session, whilepalladium edged up 0.4% to $1,533.23 per ounce.

