PRECIOUS-Gold rises on expected economic stimulus

* Strong dollar limits bullion's gains

* Spot gold neutral in $1,412-$1,427 range -technicals

* Silver ETFs hit record high (Adds graphic, updates prices)

July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday onexpectations of monetary policy easing from leading centralbanks to shore up the global economy, though a stronger dollarcurbed gains.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $1,426.40 an ounce at 1138GMT but still short of last week's peak at $1,452.60.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $1,426.80.

Continued strong investment interest and buying in gold,expectations of interest rate cuts, high geopolitical tensionsregarding Iran and a gloomy global economic outlook are proppingup gold prices today, said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to signal easiermonetary policy when it meets on Thursday. Investors are alsolooking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's July 30-31 policymeeting, at which it is expected to cut its overnight benchmarklending rate.

Futures FEDWATCH remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25basis points from the Fed next week and even imply an 18% chanceof 50 basis points.

Concerns about tepid economic growth have prompted centralbanks around the world to review their stance on monetarypolicy. The IMF on Tuesday lowered its forecast for globalgrowth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs,auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could hit growth, weakeninvestment and disrupt supply chains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion.

Against a basket of other currencies, the U.S. dollar .DXY edged up to a five-week high of 97.755 after gains of nearly0.5% the previous day. USD/

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said that spot goldlooked neutral in a narrow range of $1,412-$1,427 and a breakoutcould suggest a direction. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P0V7

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.8% to$16.52.

"Silver is living up to its reputation of being volatile ...retail and institutional investors are looking into silver ETFs,indicating it is in demand again," said Quantitative CommodityResearch analyst Peter Fertig. Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund(ETF), New York'sSPDR Gold TrustGLD , on Tuesday fell 0.25%from Monday. The largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iSharesSilver Trust SLV , rose 0.5% in the same period. Holdings ofiShares Silver have risen nearly 13% this year - their best yearsince 2010. GOL/ETF

Silver ETFs HLDTOTALL=XAG tracked by Reuters have risen torecord levels at 666.2 million ounces.

In other precious metals, platinum XPT= rose 0.9% to $862and palladium edged up by 0.2% to $1,529.50.

