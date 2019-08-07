Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on darkening economic outlook, rate cuts

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose again on Thursday aftertopping the $1,500 mark in the previous session, as centralbanks around the world slashed interest rates amidst fears of aglobal recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On Wednesday, gold soared over 2% to break the $1,500barrier for the first time in over six years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N253445

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.3% at $1,515.30 anounce.

* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans signalled on Wednesdayhe was open to lowering rates to bolster inflation and tocounter risks to economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q00T

* Futures 0#FF: moved to price in a 100% probability of anFed easing in September. FEDWATCHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR dropped furtherbelow three-month rates, an inversion that has reliablypredicted recessions in the past. US/

* Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand surprisedmarkets with aggressive easings on Wednesday. The Philippinescentral bank is expected to cut later today. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UIMKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.02% to 845.42tonnes on Wednesday from 836.92 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims weekly

* N/A China Exports YY July

* N/A China Imports YY July

* N/A China Trade Balance USD July (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





