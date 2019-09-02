PRECIOUS-Gold rises as U.S., China begin new round of tariffs

Shutterstock photo





* Trump says meeting still on with Chinese negotiators

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings fell 0.23% on Friday (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions, as Beijing began imposing new duties onU.S. crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,522.1 per ounce at 0742GMT, having fallen to a one-week low at $1,517.11 in theprevious session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were flat at $1,529.50 an ounce.

"The reality of the trade war with the new tariffs beingimplemented over the weekend has kept a risk-off tone in markets this morning," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said both the sides would stillmeet for talks later this month.

"There is still a very high level of scepticism. Traderswant to see talks restart with both parties suggesting somepositive outcomes before any optimism around the progress setsin," Hynes added.

Escalation in the trade war between the world's biggesteconomies and heightened fears over a global economic downturncontributed to a rise of more than $100 for gold in August.

A private business survey showed on Monday China's factoryactivity unexpectedly expanded in August as production edged up,but orders remained weak and business confidence faltered amid Sino-U.S. trade woes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q0XL

Global stocks fell on Monday as the imposition of newtariffs reinforced investors' worries over slowing globalgrowth, with no clear end in sight for the trade war. MKTS/GLOB

On the technical front, "near-term supportive interest sitsaround $1,515-$1,520, while resistance cuts in toward $1,535with extension toward $1,550," MKS PAMP said in a note.

"At current levels, both CFTC (Commodity Futures TradingCommission) and ETF (exhange-traded fund) positions remainbullish and are likely to continue to be so over the near-termshould price action remain firm broadly around $1,500-$1,480."

Holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , fell 0.23% to878.31 tonnes on Friday. However, it was up about 12% for theyear so far.

Speculators increased their bullish stance in COMEX gold andupped net long positions in silver contracts in the week to Aug.27, U.S. CFTC data showed on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN016K4L

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= dipped 0.2% to$18.31 per ounce.

Spot platinum XPT= climbed 0.5% to $935.45 per ounce,while palladium XPD= was up 0.4% at $1,536.55.

