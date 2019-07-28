PRECIOUS-Gold rises as markets brace for Fed meeting

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday ahead ofthis week's U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, whichis expected to lead to a cut in U.S. interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.3% to $1,423.20 anounce.

* Market participants are now awaiting the U.S. centralbank's July 30-31 monetary policy meeting, where it is expectedto trim its interest rate by at least 25 basis points.

* Interest rate futures are fully priced for a quarter-pointrate cut from the Fed on Wednesday, with only a small chance ofa half-point move. FEDWATCH

* U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in thesecond quarter according to a Commerce Department report onFriday, making the Fed less likely to cut rates by 50 basispoints given the economic improvement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

* Better than expected U.S. data lifted the dollar .DXY toa two-month high versus a basket of currencies on Friday, andheld firm near that level on Monday. USD/

* U.S. and Chinese trade talks are shifting to Shanghai thisweek, as negotiators from both countries meet for their firstin-person talks since a truce at G20 last month. Expectationsare low for a breakthrough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.14% to 818.14tonnes on Friday from 819.32 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullishstance in COMEX gold in the week to July 23, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN010I3P

* Consumers in leading Asian hubs sold back physical goldlast week looking for profits, switching over to cheaper silveras the preferred investment. GOL/AS

* An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nucleardeal was "constructive" but there are unresolved issues, andIran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments ifEuropeans fail to salvage the pact, an Iranian official said onSunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0LS

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0600 UK Nationwide house price m/m July

* 0600 UK Nationwide house price y/y July

* -- Japan Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting

