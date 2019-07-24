PRECIOUS-Gold rises as markets anticipate rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* But strong dollar limits bullion's gains

* Spot gold neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range - technicals

* Silver ETFs hit record high (Adds comments, updates prices)

July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday onexpectations of monetary policy easing from major central banksto shore up the global economy though a stronger dollar curbedgains.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $1,426.62 per ounce as of0951 GMT, but was still short of last week's peak at $1,452.60.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery rose 0.4% to$1,427.00 per ounce.

"Continued strong investment interest and buying in gold,expectations of upcoming rate cuts, high geopolitical tensionsregarding Iran and a gloomy global economic outlook" arepropping up gold prices today, according to Commerzbank analystCarsten Fritsch.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to signal easiermonetary policy when it meets on Thursday. Investors are alsolooking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's July 30-31 policymeeting at which it is expected to cut its overnight benchmarklending rate.

Futures FEDWATCH remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25basis points from the Fed next week, and even imply an 18%chance of 50 basis points.

Concerns about tepid economic growth have prompted centralbanks around the world to review their stance on monetarypolicy. The IMF on Tuesday lowered its forecast for globalgrowth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs,auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could further slow growth,weaken investment and disrupt supply chains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion.

Against a basket of other currencies, the U.S. dollar .DXY edged up to a five-week high of 97.755, following gains ofnearly 0.5% the previous day. USD/

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said spot gold lookedneutral in a narrow range of $1,412-$1,427 per ounce, and abreakout could suggest a direction. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P0V7

Amongst other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.8% to$16.53.

"Silver is living up to its reputation of being volatile...retail and institutional investors are looking into silver ETFs,indicating it is in demand again," said Quantitative CommodityResearch analyst Peter Fertig.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund(ETF), New York'sSPDR Gold TrustGLD , fell 0.25% on Tuesdayfrom Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York'siShares Silver TrustSLV , rose 0.50% during the same period.Holdings of iShares Silver have risen 12.8% so far this year totheir best year since 2010. GOL/ETF

Silver ETFs HLDTOTALL=XAG tracked by Reuters have risen torecord levels to 666.2 million ounces.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $860.50 per ounce, whilepalladium inched 0.3% higher to $1,531.01. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; editingby Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67490997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

