PRECIOUS-Gold rises as growth, trade worries curb risk-taking

* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.78% on Monday

* Global PMIs show manufacturing weakness

* U.S. threatens tariffs on $4 bln of additional EU goods (Updates prices, adds comments)

July 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, after itsbiggest one-day percentage fall in 2-1/2 years the previoussession, as risk appetite soured on worries over global growthand uncertainties around a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $1,392.34 per ounce at 1023GMT, after falling 1.8% on Monday, its biggest one-daypercentage decline since November 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.5% at $1,395.70 an ounce.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that any trade dealwith China would need to be "somewhat tilted" in favour of theUnited States. The U.S. government also threatened tariffs on $4billion of additional European Union goods in a long-runningdispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

"The trade fiasco could be a positive factor for gold as thedeal is still not reached yet... The stock markets are in red,which is another positive thing for gold," said Carlo Alberto DeCasa, chief analyst with ActivTrades.

Data showed manufacturing activity slowed last month,weakening appetite for risk. Factory activity shrank across muchof Europe and Asia in June, while growth in manufacturing cooledin the United States, keeping the world's monetary policymakersunder pressure to avert a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221SMKTS/GLOB

"The support level $1,380 was able to push up prices despitethe correction. As far as we hold $1,380, the trend appearspositive despite the big correction," De Casa said.

"Investors are still confident that the U.S. Federal Reservewill cut rates in the next few months. As far as that holds wecan see gold rise above $1,400."

Gold prices hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 anounce, driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks andan escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The market will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data dueon Friday, which should help investors better assess whether theFederal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

"Upcoming U.S. economic numbers and Federal Reservespeakers' comments are critical as we approach the Federal OpenMarket Committee meeting at the end of July," UBS analysts saidin a note.

"The potential for renewed trade tensions and broadergeopolitical risks, in our view, is likely to spur furtherinflows into gold by financial investors."

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.78% to 800.20 tonnes onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GL

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was up 0.1% at $15.19 per ounce,while palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,553.40 per ounce.

