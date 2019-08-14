PRECIOUS-Gold rises as global recession fears lift safe-haven appeal

Shutterstock photo





* Silver gains nearly 2%; platinum, palladium slump

* China July industrial output growth weakest in 17 years

* Germany's economy contracts in the second quarter (Updates prices, adds comment and details)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold rose over 1% on Wednesday as aninversion in the closely-watched U.S. Treasury yield curve andweak data from the euro zone stoked fears of global economicrecession and drove investors toward safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.2% to $1,518.46 per ounce, as of12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT), after having dipped as much as 2% inthe previous session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 1% at$1,529.50.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve US2US10=TWEB inverted forthe first time since 2007, when the U.S. subprime mortgagecrisis was gathering pace, in a sign that the world's biggesteconomy could be heading for a recession. US/

"With major economies in the euro zone reporting negativegrowth, it's possible we will see a recession. So for gold inparticular, it increases expectations of what the U.S. FederalReserve will do in terms of easing" interest rates, said JeffKlearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

"Nothing in the immediate future is working against gold;there may be bouts where gold retraces, but the trend isupward."

The euro zone's GDP barely grew in the second quarter aseconomies across the bloc lost steam and the largest, Germany,contracted due to a global slowdown driven by trade disputes anduncertainty over Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A2SQurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

This came after data showed growth in China's industrialoutput in July rose at the slowest pace in more than 17 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U02P

The renewed recession risks drove a slump in global stocks. MKTS/GLOB

"Geopolitics also remains close to the front burner of themarketplace, which is also supporting gold and silver," JimWyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals, wrote in a note,adding "the civil unrest in Hong Kong remains in focus amongtraders and investors worldwide." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2595MG

In a volatile session on Tuesday, gold initially jumped toan over six-year high of $1,534.31 due to the unrest in HongKong and a slump in Argentina's peso, before reversing to fall2% on signs of a thaw on the trade front. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's annualconclave in Wyoming next week FEDWATCH for clues on the futuretrajectory of interest rates.

SPDR gold trust holdings, meanwhile, saw an outflow of about11 tonnes - the biggest since early April - on Tuesday fromMonday, when holdings were at the highest in over a year.

Silver XAG= gained 1.8% to $17.27 per ounce, after hittingits highest since January 2018 on Tuesday.

Platinum XPT= slipped 1% to $843.86 an ounce, while palladium XPD= dipped 2% to $1,426.85.

While the palladium market is likely to remain in deficitthis year and next, "liquidity has returned and is shaking offfroth," INTL FCStone analyst Rhona O'Connell said in a researchnote. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; +1-651-848-5832, outsideN.America, +91-80-6749-1638; Reuters Messaging:Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))