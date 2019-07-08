PRECIOUS-Gold rises as focus returns to growth concerns, Fed rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Powell could provide cues on near-term policy thisweek

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,439/oz - technicals

* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Friday (Updates prices)

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday, shaking offearly losses to consolidate above the $1,400 pivot, as focusshifted to global growth concerns and interest rate cuts bymajor central banks.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,406.79 per ounce, as of0721 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.6% to $1,408.90 anounce.

Also helping gold, the dollar eased from multi-week highsand global stock markets were in red, helping the metal reversecourse following a more than 1% fall on Friday after strong U.S.jobs data lowered the likelihood of an aggressive rate cut bythe U.S. Federal Reserve. USD/MKTS/GLOB

"Despite the strong (U.S. jobs) numbers, the market isexpecting a rate cut, just not as aggressive it would have been.We are still in a rate easing cycle right now," said Howie Lee,an economist at OCBC Bank.

"Additionally, $1,400 is a pretty strong support level forgold. Also, growth still remains weak globally and we havegeo-political tension between the U.S. and Iran. Overall factorsare still supportive for higher gold prices," he added.

U.S. non-farm payrolls rebounded in June to 224,000, themost in five months, data showed on Friday, beating economists'consensus estimate of 160,000. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to provide furthercues on the near-term outlook for monetary policy this week athis semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460JW

However, persistent moderate wage gains and mountingevidence the economy was losing momentum could still encourageFed to cut interest rates this month.

A rate cut by the Fed could also prompt China's central bankto cut its benchmark policy rate for the first time in fouryears to support the slowing economy, analysts say. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N245270

Lower interest rates would support gold because they reducethe opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Also on investors' radar is U.S.-Iran tensions, with Tehransaying on Sunday it will shortly boost its uranium enrichmentabove a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, prompting awarning 'to be careful' from U.S. President Donald Trump. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24805J

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 796.97tonnes on Friday from 798.44 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,439 per ounce and as long as the metal stays above thesupport at $1,387, it may resume its uptrend towards $1,497,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490SL

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.6% to$15.06 per ounce, while palladium XPD= dipped 0.3% to$1,562.41.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to $809.26, edging away from amore than one-week low touched in the previous session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.Vand Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy