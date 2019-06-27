Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold rises ahead Trump-Xi meeting; set to post 6th weekly gain

By Reuters

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, heading fora sixth weekly gain in a row, as investors await a meetingbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President XiJinping this weekend for any developments on trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The metal has risen more than 1% so far this week to be up11% over the past six weeks.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.7% to $1,422.20 anounce.

* Trump has agreed to no preconditions for his high-stakesmeeting with Xi this weekend and is maintaining his threat toimpose new tariffs on Chinese goods, White House economicadviser Larry Kudlow said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2CH

* Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Xi plansto present Trump with a set of terms the United States shouldmeet before Beijing is ready to settle their trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

* On Thursday, The South China Morning Post, reported thatWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

* The dollar index .DXY , against a basket of majorcurrencies, was steady on Friday after hitting a near one-weekhigh in the previous session. USD/

* Share markets in Asia edged higher early on Fridaymorning, but the gains were small and underscored uncertaintyover whether the talks will produce definitive progress inending the year-long trade war between the world's two largesteconomies. MKTS/GLOB

* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on concerns thattrade discussions between the United States and China onSaturday may be more complicated than previously expected. US/

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.26% to 795.80 tonnes onThursday from 797.85 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0830 UK GDP QQ YY Q1

* 0900 EU HICP Flash YY June

* 0900 EU HICP-X E&E Flash YY June

* 1230 US Consumption Adjusted MM May

* 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





