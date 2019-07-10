PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Powell's remarks bolster rate cut hopes, hurt dollar

Shutterstock photo





* Powell: Fed will act "as appropriate" to sustain economicgrowth

* FOMC's June meeting minutes to be released at 1800 GMT

* Palladium rises to over 3 month high of $1,592/oz (Adds comment, details, updates prices)

July 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices recouped losses to risenearly 1% on Wednesday as the dollar slid after U.S. FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell fanned expectations of aninterest rate cut, citing risks to the U.S. economy.

Powell said concerns about trade policy and a weak globaleconomy "continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook" and theFed intended to "act as appropriate" to sustain a decade-longexpansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.8% to $1,408.40 per ounce as of11:28 am ET (1528 GMT), having made its way to a high of $1,411an ounce. Prices had dropped to $1,389.55 earlier in thesession.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery rose 0.7% to$1,410.30 per ounce.

"Powell's done enough to convince traders he is not closingthe door but leaving it ajar with regards to rate cutsreferencing a weaker economy, referencing business growth andstagnating economic growth," said Craig Erlam, senior marketanalyst with OANDA.

"This is as dovish as we could have potentially hoped forand the gold market has jumped straight on that. The dollar hascome off and gold in tandem has rebounded higher."

Although expectations for a 50-basis-point rate cut at a Fedmeeting later this month have evaporated after forecast-beatingjob gains were reported last week, investors still expect a25-basis-point cut due to weak inflation and worries aboutgrowing business fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Powell's comments also prompted the dollar index .DXY todecline as much as 0.3% against a basket of other currencies,after rising to a three-week high in the previous session. USD/

"We still think there are upside risks and dips towards$1,375 and below $1,375 are an opportunity to go long in gold,"said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard CharteredBank.

"The macro factors are still supportive (of gold) but thenear term headwinds are likely to come from weaker physicalmarkets and any temporary bouts of dollar strength or a bouncein yields."

On the trade war front, U.S. and Chinese trade officialsheld "constructive" talks on trade by phone on Tuesday, WhiteHouse economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

Other precious metals also rose, with silver XAG= was up0.2% at $15.13 and platinum XPT= gained 2.4% to $825.43 perounce.

Palladium XPD= was 2.5% higher at $1,585.54 per ounce,having hit $1,598 earlier in the session, its highest sinceMarch 22.

The supportive macro backdrop has just exacerbated theupside risk for palladium in an already tight market, Coopersaid. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Karthika Suresh Namboothiri inBengaluruEditing by Susan Thomas) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))